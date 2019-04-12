Log in
"One of Us": New video format in Mercedes-Benz communication: Employees and their stories on film

0
04/12/2019 | 03:08am EDT

Impression: the film with Gorden Wagener can be seen on Mercedes-Benz YouTube

Stuttgart. What is a work day like in the life of Daimler's design boss? What inspires him and pushes him to passionately give his best? The premiere of the new video series 'One of us' from Mercedes-Benz answers these questions and offers an exclusive look behind the scenes. The first and around three minutes long episode portrays Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG, is now available on the Mercedes-Benz YouTube channel in English with German subtitles. A short version will run on Mercedes-Benz Instagram as well as on Gorden Wagener's Instagram channel. With the latest moving picture format, Mercedes-Benz is treading new ground in corporate communications and putting the spotlight specifically on the people behind the products and the brand.

Multi-channel strategy for integrated product and brand communication

Alongside authentic reporting, the Global Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans communications department also wants to generate exciting content for owned and earned channels with new communications formats. The topics range from cars to research and development as well as lifestyle. Personalities, stories and exciting insights from the entire company will be presented in the following episodes of 'One of Us'.

'In communications we are consistently relying on a 360-degree strategy for all channels and creating synergies in content production. We have specifically designed the newly produced 'One of Us' format for everyone: it enables us to reach our employees well via the intranet and make our brand approachable for media, influencers and customers', says Katja Bott, Director Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans.

Conception and production

The idea and conception of the film format 'One of Us' is an in-house creation that puts people in the spotlight. Filming was supported by a team of producers and takes place where the protagonist works. To promote an interactive dialogue with Daimler employees, questions and desired topics to be covered in the production could be submitted in advance. The new video format will also be marketed externally via TV and online channels.

Impression: the film with Gorden Wagener can be seen onMercedes-Benz YouTube.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:07:04 UTC
