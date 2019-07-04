Open Air Cinema 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum: Film pleasure in the open air

On 15 August 2019, the popular Open Air Cinema will once again begin on the open-air stage of the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Sixteen films of various genres and formats will be shown to up to 700 movie lovers per evening until 1 September. Pre-sales will begin on 11 July 2019 at 10 am. Tickets cost ten euros, which are available online at www.mercedes-benz.com/open-air-kino as well as at the museum box office. All screenings will start at around 9 pm. Subtitles and audio descriptions will be made accessible for several films by the 'Greta' app.

Stuttgart. Comedy and drama, music and biography, outdoor and ocean films: the Open Air Cinema at the Mercedes-Benz Museum will once again offer a wide variety of international films in 2019. This is already the thirteenth season in which this popular cinematic enjoyment under the stars is taking place. This year will begin with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on 15 August. Three weeks of cinematic pleasure will be brought to a close on 1 September with 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw'.

Tickets for Open Air Cinema 2019 cost ten euros per person. For five euros, you can sit in one of 21 loungers in the first row - this is a new feature for this year. Tickets are available from 11 July 2019 at 10 am online at www.mercedes-benz.com/open-air-kino as well as at the museum box office. But be quick: in past years, tickets for the Open Air Cinema have always sold out rapidly. All screenings begin at around 9 pm. Visitors with vision and hearing impairments can use the 'Greta' app for several films, which makes audio descriptions and subtitles accessible.

Movie goers can find a wide selection of summer refreshments in the summer lounge, the ice rickshaw and in the cinebar.

The programme for Open Air Cinema 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum

15 August: Bohemian Rhapsody

16 August: All About Me

17 August: A Star is Born

18 August: Green Book





20 August: European Outdoor Film Tour (EOFT)

21 August: The Collini Case

22 August: Die Goldfische (The Goldfish)

23 August: Serial (Bad) Weddings 2

24 August: Aladdin

25 August: Spider-Man: Far from Home





27 August: Balloon

28 August: Ocean Film Tour

29 August: 25 km/h

30 August: Red Joan

31 August: Rocketman

1 September: Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

