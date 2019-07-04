Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Open Air Cinema 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum: Film pleasure in the open air

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 05:53am EDT

On 15 August 2019, the popular Open Air Cinema will once again begin on the open-air stage of the Mercedes-Benz Museum. Sixteen films of various genres and formats will be shown to up to 700 movie lovers per evening until 1 September. Pre-sales will begin on 11 July 2019 at 10 am. Tickets cost ten euros, which are available online at www.mercedes-benz.com/open-air-kino as well as at the museum box office. All screenings will start at around 9 pm. Subtitles and audio descriptions will be made accessible for several films by the 'Greta' app.

Stuttgart. Comedy and drama, music and biography, outdoor and ocean films: the Open Air Cinema at the Mercedes-Benz Museum will once again offer a wide variety of international films in 2019. This is already the thirteenth season in which this popular cinematic enjoyment under the stars is taking place. This year will begin with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on 15 August. Three weeks of cinematic pleasure will be brought to a close on 1 September with 'Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw'.

Tickets for Open Air Cinema 2019 cost ten euros per person. For five euros, you can sit in one of 21 loungers in the first row - this is a new feature for this year. Tickets are available from 11 July 2019 at 10 am online at www.mercedes-benz.com/open-air-kino as well as at the museum box office. But be quick: in past years, tickets for the Open Air Cinema have always sold out rapidly. All screenings begin at around 9 pm. Visitors with vision and hearing impairments can use the 'Greta' app for several films, which makes audio descriptions and subtitles accessible.

Movie goers can find a wide selection of summer refreshments in the summer lounge, the ice rickshaw and in the cinebar.

The programme for Open Air Cinema 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Museum

  • 15 August: Bohemian Rhapsody
  • 16 August: All About Me
  • 17 August: A Star is Born
  • 18 August: Green Book
  • 20 August: European Outdoor Film Tour (EOFT)
  • 21 August: The Collini Case
  • 22 August: Die Goldfische (The Goldfish)
  • 23 August: Serial (Bad) Weddings 2
  • 24 August: Aladdin
  • 25 August: Spider-Man: Far from Home
  • 27 August: Balloon
  • 28 August: Ocean Film Tour
  • 29 August: 25 km/h
  • 30 August: Red Joan
  • 31 August: Rocketman
  • 1 September: Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

The Mercedes-Benz Museum is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 am to 6 pm. The ticket desk always closes at 5 p.m.
Registration, reservations and latest information: Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm by phone on +49 (0)711 173 0000, by email to classic@daimler.com or online at: www.mercedes-benz.com/museum

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 09:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
06:09aBMW and Daimler team up on automated driving
RE
05:53aCONTRACT SIGNED : Daimler AG and BMW Group launch long-term development cooperat..
PU
05:53aOPEN AIR CINEMA 2019 AT THE MERCEDES : Film pleasure in the open air
PU
05:31aDAIMLER : BMW, Daimler Agree to Jointly Develop Automated-Driving Technology
DJ
04:39aMERCEDES-BENZ CUSTOMER SOLUTIONS GMB : new name, new strategy: Mercedes-Benz Acc..
PU
07/03Electric bus maker Proterra hires banks for IPO - sources
RE
07/03TALES FROM THE PADDOCK &NDASH; STEFA : “Our new GT3 is a high-performance,..
PU
07/03DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
07/02DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz USA reports June Sales of 26,196 Vehicles
PU
07/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Saudi Aramco, AB InBev, WPP, L'Oréal
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 171 B
EBIT 2019 10 558 M
Net income 2019 7 573 M
Finance 2019 13 854 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 7,08x
P/E ratio 2020 6,54x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 52 443 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 57,9  €
Last Close Price 49,1  €
Spread / Highest target 73,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG6.77%59 158
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%180 467
VOLKSWAGEN10.58%86 372
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.08%54 381
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%47 879
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-0.36%46 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About