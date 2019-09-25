PROJECT FUTURE: New Supervisory Board Chairmen and Board of Management members for Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG

Manfred Bischoff and Ola Källenius will be Supervisory Board Chairmen of Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG

Ola Källenius and Martin Daum have been appointed Chairmen of Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG

All the new Board of Management members will take up their positions on 1 October 2019

Stuttgart - The Daimler group is taking the final steps to prepare for its new corporate structure with the appointment of Board of Management members for Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG. The new Group structure (PROJECT FUTURE) will take effect when the corporate structure is entered in the commercial register. Daimler aims to launch the new corporate structure on 1 November 2019. In the new structure, the legally independent units Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG are respectively responsible for Cars & Vans and Trucks & Buses.

Manfred Bischoff has been voted Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz AG, and Ola Källenius Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG. The Supervisory Board has appointed Ola Källenius as Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, and Martin Daum has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG. Ola Källenius will also take on the dual function of Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG as the parent company. As early as 22 March 2019, the Supervisory Board and Board of Management of Daimler AG came to an agreement about the future Board of Management and Supervisory Board members for Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG. The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Daimler AG and Daimler Mobility AG will remain unchanged.

As well as the Supervisory Board Chairmen for the two companies, their deputies were voted in: Ergun Lümali (Mercedes-Benz AG) and Michael Brecht (Daimler Truck AG).

During their constitutional meetings on Tuesday, the Supervisory Boards of both companies also appointed all new Board of Management members with effect from 1 October 2019 and determined the allocation of responsibilities.

Appointments to the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG:

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG

Jörg Burzer, Production & Supply Chain Management

Renata Jungo Brüngger, Integrity and Legal Affairs

Sajjad Khan, CASE/EVA

Sabine Kohleisen, Human Resources

Frank Lindenberg, Finance and Controlling

Markus Schäfer, Research and Development

Britta Seeger, Sales

Appointments to the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG:

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG

Stefan Buchner, Region Europe/Latin America and Mercedes-Benz Brand

Sven Ennerst, Product Engineering & Procurement and Region China

Jochen Götz, Finance and Controlling

Jürgen Hartwig, Human Resources

Roger Nielsen, Region North America and the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses brands

Hartmut Schick, Region Asia and the FUSO, BharatBenz brands

Daimler AG, as the sole shareholder of both companies, had previously elected 20 Supervisory Board members each at Annual General Meetings of Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG, ten of whom were elected in consultation with the employees. When the new corporate structure becomes effective, the Supervisory Boards of Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG will each consist of ten shareholder representatives and ten employee representatives on a parity basis in accordance with the provisions of the German Codetermination Act. By increasing the number of Supervisory Board members in advance of the new structure, Daimler is ensuring that the two Supervisory Boards will continue their work with the participation of the employee representatives.

The Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz AG will have the following members:

Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz AG - Shareholder representatives:



Manfred Bischoff

Valeria Gargiulo

Petraea Heynike

Joe Kaeser

Robert Köthner

Bernd Pischetsrieder

Wilfried Porth

Gesa Reimelt

Marie Wieck

Harald Wilhelm

Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz AG - Employee representatives:

Ergun Lümali, Works Council Chairman Sindelfingen

Michael Häberle, Works Council Chairman Untertürkheim

Michael Peters, Works Council Chairman Bremen

Helmut Stengel, Works Council Chairman Düsseldorf

Michael Rahmel, Works Council Chairman Berlin

Jörg Thiemer, Works Council Chairman Hamburg

Michael Brecht, Works Council Chairman Gaggenau

Nadine Boguslawski, First Authorised Representative of IG Metall Stuttgart

Sibylle Wankel, General Counsel of IG Metall Board of Management, Frankfurt/Main

Frank Weber, Chairman of the corporate committee representing senior executives and Sindelfingen committee representing senior executives

The Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG will in future consist of the following members:

Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG - Shareholder representatives:

Ola Källenius

Bader M. Al Saad

Sari Baldauf

Clemens Börsig

Jürgen Hambrecht

Sabine Kohleisen

Annette Matzat

Wilfried Porth

Hubertus Troska

Harald Wilhelm

Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck AG - Employee representatives:

Michael Brecht, Works Council Chairman Gaggenau

Thomas Zwick, Works Council Chairman Wörth

Joachim Horner, Works Council Chairman Mannheim

Jörg Lorz, Works Council Chairman Kassel

Florence Göckeritz, Works Council member at HQ

Frank Trampedach, Works Council Chairman Kassel subsidiary

Ergun Lümali, Works Council Chairman Sindelfingen

Claudia Peter, General Manager IG Metall Gaggenau

Roman Zitzelsberger, IG Metall Regional Manager Baden-Württemberg

Markus Maier, Member of the corporate committee representing senior executives and HQ committee representing senior executives

Daimler is structuring itself with more flexibility and focus with the three powerful legal entities Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG under one common umbrella. Thanks to a specific focus on their customers, markets and core competencies of expertise, the business units will have more entrepreneurial freedoms with these new companies. This will strengthen the market and customer orientation of the business units, and cooperative ventures will become easier and faster.