DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Pioneers wanted: Daimler Trucks & Buses recruiting event for e-mobility

04/01/2019 | 04:17am EDT
  • Recruiting event of E-Mobility Group Daimler Trucks & Buses on 10 and 11 May at the Daimler AG headquarters in Stuttgart
  • Information booths, impulse presentations and active exchange with management and experts
  • Interested parties can apply now until 19 April

Stuttgart - On 10 and 11 May 2019, the E-Mobility Group Daimler Trucks & Buses will hold a recruiting event at the Daimler AG headquarters in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim. Founded in 2018, the E-Mobility Group defines the strategy for electric components, complete electric vehicles, and develops a standardized, global electric architecture. The E-Mobility Group is set up globally with employees working in various locations throughout the company's worldwide development network, i.e. in Portland (U.S.), Stuttgart (Germany) and Kawasaki (Japan).

The event is aimed at graduates as well as both young and experienced professionals from various fields. After a successful online application and an initial telephone interview, applicants will be invited to the recruiting event on our premises in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim. Over the course of one and a half days, all participants will get the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and personalities in case studies and interviews.

Afterwards, participants will get the opportunity to exchange views with management and experts on many different aspects of e-mobility as well as get insights on how it is like to work for the E-Mobility Group. Various other activities such as a visit to the Mercedes-Benz Museum are scheduled as well.

The recruiting drive targets dedicated team players for the four core functions of the E-Mobility Group Daimler Trucks & Buses and related areas:

  • Platform Management eMobility: program management, product planning eMobility
  • Product Engineering eMobility: concept and validation, high voltage battery eMobility, product engineering eMobility, eAxle eMobility, mechatronic/mechanical designer, vehicle integration specialist
  • Business Solution eMobility: charging infrastructure, customer consulting, Eco system strategy eMobility
  • Procurement eMobility: battery systems, eDrive

Interested parties can apply to participate online until 19 April. Further information about the event and the application process is available online:
https://www.daimler.com/karriere/ueber-uns/events-workshops/event-detailseiten-daimlerevents/emobilitydays/

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:16:20 UTC
