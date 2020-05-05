Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sales Milestone for Daimler Trucks in India: 100,000 BharatBenz Trucks on the Road

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 04:09am EDT

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler's commercial vehicle subsidiary in India, achieved a major milestone during the first quarter of 2020. Within eight years of the start of production in 2012, the company has sold more than 100,000 medium and heavy-duty BharatBenz trucks in India. This marks an unprecedented ramp-up in the world's toughest commercial vehicle market.

Additionally, Daimler Buses has sold more than 4,500 BharatBenz buses in India since the start of operations in 2015. DICV recently also celebrated important export milestones. Since 2012, DICV has exported more than 30,000 vehicles under the brands BharatBenz, Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and FUSO to more than 50 markets around the globe. Moreover, the company has exported 130 million parts to other plants within the production network of Daimler Trucks since 2014.

About Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV)

DICV produces and sells BharatBenz trucks above 9 to 55 tons in India and for India tailored to various customer applications. For the local bus industry DICV offers BharatBenz school, tourist, and staff buses and bus chassis, as well as Mercedes-Benz coaches. The pan Indian BharatBenz sales and service network of more than 235 touchpoints is being continuously expanded. DICV's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Oragadam near Chennai spreads over 400 acres (160 hectares) including a highly modern test track and is home to the company's headquarters, R&D and training operations. With one global quality standard, it also produces for Daimler Trucks' brands of FUSO, Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner. Products and parts are exported to more than 50 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 08:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
04:09aSALES MILESTONE FOR DAIMLER TRUCKS I : 100,000 BharatBenz Trucks on the Road
PU
05/04DAIMLER AG : Kepler Chevreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/01DAIMLER AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/30DAIMLER AG : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
04/30DAIMLER AG : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/30DAIMLER : Second Quarter Will Be Worse, Car Makers VW, Daimler Warn
DJ
04/29DAIMLER AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports
04/29DAIMLER : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Fell -- Earnings Review
DJ
04/29DAIMLER AG : NorldLB reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 147 B
EBIT 2020 2 033 M
Net income 2020 124 M
Finance 2020 8 117 M
Yield 2020 0,91%
P/E ratio 2020 123x
P/E ratio 2021 7,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 33 737 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 36,27  €
Last Close Price 31,54  €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ola Kaellenius Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Schäfer Chief Operating Officer
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Clemens A. H. Börsig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG-39.96%37 115
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%169 149
VOLKSWAGEN AG-31.32%73 334
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.44%39 746
BMW AG-29.49%38 508
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-43.31%29 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group