Sales release for the Mercedes-Benz GLA: More character, more space, more safety: available to order now

Stuttgart. The new GLA, the eighth model to join the line-up, rounds off the current compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz. At the time of its launch, starting in spring 2020, three petrol and four diesel models will be available. A plug-in hybrid will follow shortly afterwards. Prices start at 36,390.20 euros1 for the GLA 200 (combined fuel consumption 6.0-5.7 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 137-130 g/km) 2.

The technical data of the new GLA at a glance:

Petrol GLA 200 GLA 250 GLA 250 4MATIC Engine 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Transmission automatic 7G-DCT 8G-DCT 8G-DCT Displacement cc 1332 1991 1991 Output kW/hp 120/163 165/224 165/224 at rpm 5500 5800 5800 Peak torque Nm 250 350 350 at rpm 1620-4000 1800-4000 1800-4000 Combined fuel consumption l/100 km 6.0-5.7 6.7-6.5 7.1-6.9 Combined CO 2 emissions g/km 137-130 153-148 163-158 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 8.7 6.9 6.7 Top speed km/h 210 240 240 Price in Germany (incl. 19% VAT) € 36,390.20 41,287.05 43,500.45

Diesel GLA 200 d GLA 200 d 4MATIC GLA 220 d GLA 220 d 4MATIC Engine 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Transmission automatic 8G-DCT 8G-DCT 8G-DCT 8G-DCT Displacement cc 1951 1951 1951 1951 Output kW/hp 110/150 110/150 140/190 140/190 at rpm 3400-4440 3400-4440 3800 3800 Peak torque Nm 320 320 400 400 at rpm 1400-3200 1400-3200 1600-2600 1600-2600 Fuel consumption, combined l/100 km 4.8-4.6 5.2-4.9 4.9-4.7 5.3-5.0 Combined CO 2 emissions g/km 126-121 138-130 129-123 140-133 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 8.6 8.9 7.4 7.3 Top speed km/h 208 205 217 219 Price in Germany (incl. 19% VAT) € 37,901.50 40,114.90 41,031.20 43,244.60

[1] All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price for Germany including 19% VAT

[2] The stated figures are the measured 'NEDC CO 2 figures' in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. More information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the publication 'Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO 2 -Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' ['Guidelines concerning the fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and electricity consumption of new passenger cars'], available free of charge at all retailers and from the Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).