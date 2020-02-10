Log in
Sales release for the Mercedes-Benz GLA: More character, more space, more safety: available to order now

02/10/2020

Stuttgart. The new GLA, the eighth model to join the line-up, rounds off the current compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz. At the time of its launch, starting in spring 2020, three petrol and four diesel models will be available. A plug-in hybrid will follow shortly afterwards. Prices start at 36,390.20 euros1 for the GLA 200 (combined fuel consumption 6.0-5.7 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 137-130 g/km) 2.
The technical data of the new GLA at a glance:

Petrol

GLA 200

GLA 250

GLA 250 4MATIC

Engine

4/in-line

4/in-line

4/in-line

Transmission

automatic

7G-DCT

8G-DCT

8G-DCT

Displacement

cc

1332

1991

1991

Output

kW/hp

120/163

165/224

165/224

at

rpm

5500

5800

5800

Peak torque

Nm

250

350

350

at

rpm

1620-4000

1800-4000

1800-4000

Combined fuel consumption

l/100 km

6.0-5.7

6.7-6.5

7.1-6.9

Combined CO2 emissions

g/km

137-130

153-148

163-158

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

8.7

6.9

6.7

Top speed

km/h

210

240

240

Price in Germany (incl. 19% VAT)

36,390.20

41,287.05

43,500.45

Diesel

GLA 200 d

GLA 200 d 4MATIC

GLA 220 d

GLA 220 d 4MATIC

Engine

4/in-line

4/in-line

4/in-line

4/in-line

Transmission

automatic

8G-DCT

8G-DCT

8G-DCT

8G-DCT

Displacement

cc

1951

1951

1951

1951

Output

kW/hp

110/150

110/150

140/190

140/190

at

rpm

3400-4440

3400-4440

3800

3800

Peak torque

Nm

320

320

400

400

at

rpm

1400-3200

1400-3200

1600-2600

1600-2600

Fuel consumption, combined

l/100 km

4.8-4.6

5.2-4.9

4.9-4.7

5.3-5.0

Combined CO2 emissions

g/km

126-121

138-130

129-123

140-133

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

8.6

8.9

7.4

7.3

Top speed

km/h

208

205

217

219

Price in Germany (incl. 19% VAT)

37,901.50

40,114.90

41,031.20

43,244.60

[1] All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price for Germany including 19% VAT

[2] The stated figures are the measured 'NEDC CO2 figures' in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. More information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the publication 'Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' ['Guidelines concerning the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and electricity consumption of new passenger cars'], available free of charge at all retailers and from the Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 03:47:03 UTC
