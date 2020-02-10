Sales release for the Mercedes-Benz GLA: More character, more space, more safety: available to order now

Stuttgart. The new GLA, the eighth model to join the line-up, rounds off the current compact car generation from Mercedes-Benz. At the time of its launch, starting in spring 2020, three petrol and four diesel models will be available. A plug-in hybrid will follow shortly afterwards. Prices start at 36,390.20 euros1 for the GLA 200 (combined fuel consumption 6.0-5.7 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 137-130 g/km) 2.
The technical data of the new GLA at a glance:
|
Petrol
|
|
GLA 200
|
GLA 250
|
GLA 250 4MATIC
|
Engine
|
|
4/in-line
|
4/in-line
|
4/in-line
|
Transmission
|
automatic
|
7G-DCT
|
8G-DCT
|
8G-DCT
|
Displacement
|
cc
|
1332
|
1991
|
1991
|
Output
|
kW/hp
|
120/163
|
165/224
|
165/224
|
at
|
rpm
|
5500
|
5800
|
5800
|
Peak torque
|
Nm
|
250
|
350
|
350
|
at
|
rpm
|
1620-4000
|
1800-4000
|
1800-4000
|
Combined fuel consumption
|
l/100 km
|
6.0-5.7
|
6.7-6.5
|
7.1-6.9
|
Combined CO2 emissions
|
g/km
|
137-130
|
153-148
|
163-158
|
Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|
s
|
8.7
|
6.9
|
6.7
|
Top speed
|
km/h
|
210
|
240
|
240
|
Price in Germany (incl. 19% VAT)
|
€
|
36,390.20
|
41,287.05
|
43,500.45
|
Diesel
|
|
GLA 200 d
|
GLA 200 d 4MATIC
|
GLA 220 d
|
GLA 220 d 4MATIC
|
Engine
|
|
4/in-line
|
4/in-line
|
4/in-line
|
4/in-line
|
Transmission
|
automatic
|
8G-DCT
|
8G-DCT
|
8G-DCT
|
8G-DCT
|
Displacement
|
cc
|
1951
|
1951
|
1951
|
1951
|
Output
|
kW/hp
|
110/150
|
110/150
|
140/190
|
140/190
|
at
|
rpm
|
3400-4440
|
3400-4440
|
3800
|
3800
|
Peak torque
|
Nm
|
320
|
320
|
400
|
400
|
at
|
rpm
|
1400-3200
|
1400-3200
|
1600-2600
|
1600-2600
|
Fuel consumption, combined
|
l/100 km
|
4.8-4.6
|
5.2-4.9
|
4.9-4.7
|
5.3-5.0
|
Combined CO2 emissions
|
g/km
|
126-121
|
138-130
|
129-123
|
140-133
|
Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|
s
|
8.6
|
8.9
|
7.4
|
7.3
|
Top speed
|
km/h
|
208
|
205
|
217
|
219
|
Price in Germany (incl. 19% VAT)
|
€
|
37,901.50
|
40,114.90
|
41,031.20
|
43,244.60
[1] All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price for Germany including 19% VAT
[2] The stated figures are the measured 'NEDC CO2 figures' in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. More information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the publication 'Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' ['Guidelines concerning the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and electricity consumption of new passenger cars'], available free of charge at all retailers and from the Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).
