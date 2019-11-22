Sales release for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé and Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé: More luxury, more coupé: available to order now

Stuttgart. The new GLE Coupé combines the sportiness and elegance of a coupé with the technology that comes with the new premium SUV model series from Mercedes-Benz. At launch in the spring of 2020 there will be two powerful six-cylinder diesel engines from Mercedes-Benz and one performance-oriented in-line six-cylinder petrol engine from Mercedes-AMG, the latter featuring twin turbocharging and EQ Boost. The GLE 350 d 4MATIC Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.3-6.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 193-182 g/km)[1] is available from 76,279 euros[2]. The more powerful GLE 400 d 4MATIC Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.4-6.9 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 195-183 g/km)1 starts at 81,634 euros2. The basic price of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 9.3 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 212 g/km)1 is 92,962.80 euros2.



The technical data of the new GLE Coupé at a glance:

Mercedes-Benz

GLE 350 d 4MATIC

Coupé Mercedes-Benz

GLE 400 d 4MATIC

Coupé Mercedes-AMG

GLE 53 4MATIC+

Coupé Type/Number of cylinders/Arrangement Diesel/6 in-line Diesel/6 in-line Petrol/6 in-line Displacement cc 2925 2925 2999 Rated output kW/hp 200/272 243/330 320/435 at rpm 3200-4600 3600-4200 6100 Rated torque Nm 600 700 520 at rpm 1200-3000 1200-3200 1800-5800 Add. output with EQ Boost kW - - 16 Add. torque with EQ Boost Nm - - 250 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 6.6 5.7 5.3 Top speed km/h 226 240 250 Fuel consumption, combined l/100 km 7.3-6.9 7.4-6.9 9.3 Combined CO 2 emissions g/km 193-182 195-183 212 Emissions class Euro 6d Euro 6d Euro 6d Price in Germany incl. 19% VAT from euros 76,279 81,634 92,962.80

[1] The stated figures are the measured 'NEDC CO 2 figures' in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. More information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the publication 'Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO 2 -Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' ['Guidelines concerning the fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and electricity consumption of new passenger cars'], available free of charge at all retailers and from the Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).

[2] All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price for Germany including 19% VAT