Sales release for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé and Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé: More luxury, more coupé: available to order now

0
11/22/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Stuttgart. The new GLE Coupé combines the sportiness and elegance of a coupé with the technology that comes with the new premium SUV model series from Mercedes-Benz. At launch in the spring of 2020 there will be two powerful six-cylinder diesel engines from Mercedes-Benz and one performance-oriented in-line six-cylinder petrol engine from Mercedes-AMG, the latter featuring twin turbocharging and EQ Boost. The GLE 350 d 4MATIC Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.3-6.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 193-182 g/km)[1] is available from 76,279 euros[2]. The more powerful GLE 400 d 4MATIC Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.4-6.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 195-183 g/km)1 starts at 81,634 euros2. The basic price of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 9.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 212 g/km)1 is 92,962.80 euros2.

The technical data of the new GLE Coupé at a glance:

Mercedes-Benz
GLE 350 d 4MATIC
Coupé

Mercedes-Benz
GLE 400 d 4MATIC
Coupé

Mercedes-AMG
GLE 53 4MATIC+
Coupé

Type/Number of cylinders/Arrangement

Diesel/6 in-line

Diesel/6 in-line

Petrol/6 in-line

Displacement

cc

2925

2925

2999

Rated output

kW/hp

200/272

243/330

320/435

at rpm

3200-4600

3600-4200

6100

Rated torque

Nm

600

700

520

at rpm

1200-3000

1200-3200

1800-5800

Add. output with EQ Boost

kW

-

-

16

Add. torque with EQ Boost

Nm

-

-

250

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

s

6.6

5.7

5.3

Top speed

km/h

226

240

250

Fuel consumption, combined

l/100 km

7.3-6.9

7.4-6.9

9.3

Combined CO2 emissions

g/km

193-182

195-183

212

Emissions class

Euro 6d

Euro 6d

Euro 6d

Price in Germany incl. 19% VAT from

euros

76,279

81,634

92,962.80

[1] The stated figures are the measured 'NEDC CO2 figures' in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. More information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the publication 'Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' ['Guidelines concerning the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and electricity consumption of new passenger cars'], available free of charge at all retailers and from the Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).

[2] All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price for Germany including 19% VAT

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 22:17:03 UTC
0
