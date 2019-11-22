Sales release for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé and Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé: More luxury, more coupé: available to order now

Stuttgart. The new GLE Coupé combines the sportiness and elegance of a coupé with the technology that comes with the new premium SUV model series from Mercedes-Benz. At launch in the spring of 2020 there will be two powerful six-cylinder diesel engines from Mercedes-Benz and one performance-oriented in-line six-cylinder petrol engine from Mercedes-AMG, the latter featuring twin turbocharging and EQ Boost. The GLE 350 d 4MATIC Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.3-6.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 193-182 g/km)[1] is available from 76,279 euros[2]. The more powerful GLE 400 d 4MATIC Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 7.4-6.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 195-183 g/km)1 starts at 81,634 euros2. The basic price of the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 9.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 212 g/km)1 is 92,962.80 euros2.
The technical data of the new GLE Coupé at a glance:
|
|
|
Mercedes-Benz
GLE 350 d 4MATIC
Coupé
|
Mercedes-Benz
GLE 400 d 4MATIC
Coupé
|
Mercedes-AMG
GLE 53 4MATIC+
Coupé
|
Type/Number of cylinders/Arrangement
|
|
Diesel/6 in-line
|
Diesel/6 in-line
|
Petrol/6 in-line
|
Displacement
|
cc
|
2925
|
2925
|
2999
|
Rated output
|
kW/hp
|
200/272
|
243/330
|
320/435
|
|
at rpm
|
3200-4600
|
3600-4200
|
6100
|
Rated torque
|
Nm
|
600
|
700
|
520
|
|
at rpm
|
1200-3000
|
1200-3200
|
1800-5800
|
Add. output with EQ Boost
|
kW
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
Add. torque with EQ Boost
|
Nm
|
-
|
-
|
250
|
Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|
s
|
6.6
|
5.7
|
5.3
|
Top speed
|
km/h
|
226
|
240
|
250
|
Fuel consumption, combined
|
l/100 km
|
7.3-6.9
|
7.4-6.9
|
9.3
|
Combined CO2 emissions
|
g/km
|
193-182
|
195-183
|
212
|
Emissions class
|
|
Euro 6d
|
Euro 6d
|
Euro 6d
|
Price in Germany incl. 19% VAT from
|
euros
|
76,279
|
81,634
|
92,962.80
[1] The stated figures are the measured 'NEDC CO2 figures' in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. More information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the publication 'Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen' ['Guidelines concerning the fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and electricity consumption of new passenger cars'], available free of charge at all retailers and from the Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de).
[2] All prices shown in this press information: Recommended retail price for Germany including 19% VAT
