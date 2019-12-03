Log in
DAIMLER AG

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
StarRides launches in China: Joint venture between Daimler Mobility and Geely Group

12/03/2019 | 04:28am EST

The 50-50 joint venture between Daimler Mobility AG and Geely Technology Group is based in Hangzhou, where services will be launched with a fleet of 100 vehicles including Mercedes-Benz S-Class, E-Class and V-Class vehicles. StarRides will expand to other major cities in China starting in 2020.

As previously announced, Daimler Mobility AG and Geely Technology Group will be equally represented on the board of management of the new ride-hailing service, for which the two companies have developed the software infrastructure required to support the business in China. A joint board of directors includes Liu Jin Liang, CEO of Geely Technology Group, and Joerg Lamparter, member of the Board of Management of Daimler Mobility AG. Tom Gu joined StarRides on September 1, 2019 as Chief Executive Officer, leading a staff of 80 employees.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 09:27:02 UTC
