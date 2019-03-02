Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler AG    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER AG

(DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

"Stronger than Gravity" campaign for 40 years of the G-Class

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 08:04am EST

The stunt on the dam wall can be seen on YouTube.

Stuttgart. Since 1979 the G-Class has thrilled its fans with its outstanding driving characteristics and impressive off-road capabilities. Even 40 years later, this iconic off-roader from Mercedes-Benz can do more than other vehicles. The G-Class has now demonstrated this yet again, with a stunt never before performed. On the 101-metre high wall of the Punta Negra dam in Argentina, the new G 350 d (combined fuel consumption: 9.8 - 9.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 259 - 252 g/km)[1] shows how it defies gravity. How the 2,451 kg G-Class moves along the dam wall can be seen on YouTube from March 2, 2019.

'Over 40 years the G-Class has been continuously developed further, while retaining its character and unmistakable key attributes. Its DNA is stronger than trends, defying both the passage of time and even gravity. We have dramatically demonstrated this with the drive, where the G-Class moves along a dam wall above the abyss,' says Dr. Gunnar Güthenke, Head of the Off‑Road Product Group at Mercedes-Benz.

In addition to the main film of the stunt, photos showing the making-of this campaign can be seen on Mercedes-Benz YouTube from 8 March 2019. They document the background and stages of the stunt, and show that it is not a computer simulation, but happened for real. Interested parties and fans of the G-Class can view four short videos on Instagram Stories : 'Arrival', 'Construction', 'Stunt' and 'Interviews' record the different stages in the stunt.

With the 'Stronger than Gravity' campaign, Mercedes-Benz immerses customers and fans in an extreme environment for the iconic off-roader, demonstrating why the G-Class has been fascinating people throughout the world for 40 years. The aim of the campaign is to sharpen the profile of the G-Class among the key target groups: powerful, self-assured and superior.

Further features of the campaign: The campaign will run in the social media, with four short clips as teasers. These show the inclination of the dam wall from different angles, and the challenges facing the driver during the stunt. Advertising motifs and photos for editorial purposes round of the campaign. More can be found on www.mercedes-benz.com/strongerthantime.

Credits: the idea, conception and implementation of the campaign are by antoni garage, the European creative lead agency for Mercedes-Benz.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 13:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER AG
08:04a"Stronger than Gravity" campaign for 40 years of the G-Class
PU
03/01DAIMLER : 2019 Pre-Season Test 2, Day 4
PU
03/01BEST-SELLER'S PORTFOLIO EXPANDED : Mercedes-Benz Vito available from March with ..
PU
03/01BUSSTORE OPENING : pre-owned buses show in 2019
PU
03/01DELIVERIES OF THE MERCEDES-BENZ CLA : The new CLA Coupé can now be ordered
PU
02/28SMART FOREASE+ : #rooflove – the special feature on top
PU
02/28DAIMLER : 2019 Pre-Season Test 2, Day 3
PU
02/28DAIMLER : Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport introduce new Trackside Fluid Enginee..
PU
02/28DAIMLER : BMW Team Up on Self-Driving Car Technology
DJ
02/28DAIMLER : BMW Group and Daimler AG to jointly develop next-generation technologi..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 12 283 M
Net income 2019 8 332 M
Finance 2019 15 670 M
Yield 2019 6,21%
P/E ratio 2019 6,66
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 56 338 M
Chart DAIMLER AG
Duration : Period :
Daimler AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,6 €
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER AG16.05%64 011
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.22%195 207
VOLKSWAGEN10.98%87 457
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION18.03%55 646
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.73%54 927
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD12.68%51 200
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.