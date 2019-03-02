"Stronger than Gravity" campaign for 40 years of the G-Class

The stunt on the dam wall can be seen on YouTube.

Stuttgart. Since 1979 the G-Class has thrilled its fans with its outstanding driving characteristics and impressive off-road capabilities. Even 40 years later, this iconic off-roader from Mercedes-Benz can do more than other vehicles. The G-Class has now demonstrated this yet again, with a stunt never before performed. On the 101-metre high wall of the Punta Negra dam in Argentina, the new G 350 d (combined fuel consumption: 9.8 - 9.6 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 259 - 252 g/km)[1] shows how it defies gravity. How the 2,451 kg G-Class moves along the dam wall can be seen on YouTube from March 2, 2019.

'Over 40 years the G-Class has been continuously developed further, while retaining its character and unmistakable key attributes. Its DNA is stronger than trends, defying both the passage of time and even gravity. We have dramatically demonstrated this with the drive, where the G-Class moves along a dam wall above the abyss,' says Dr. Gunnar Güthenke, Head of the Off‑Road Product Group at Mercedes-Benz.

In addition to the main film of the stunt, photos showing the making-of this campaign can be seen on Mercedes-Benz YouTube from 8 March 2019. They document the background and stages of the stunt, and show that it is not a computer simulation, but happened for real. Interested parties and fans of the G-Class can view four short videos on Instagram Stories : 'Arrival', 'Construction', 'Stunt' and 'Interviews' record the different stages in the stunt.

With the 'Stronger than Gravity' campaign, Mercedes-Benz immerses customers and fans in an extreme environment for the iconic off-roader, demonstrating why the G-Class has been fascinating people throughout the world for 40 years. The aim of the campaign is to sharpen the profile of the G-Class among the key target groups: powerful, self-assured and superior.

Further features of the campaign: The campaign will run in the social media, with four short clips as teasers. These show the inclination of the dam wall from different angles, and the challenges facing the driver during the stunt. Advertising motifs and photos for editorial purposes round of the campaign. More can be found on www.mercedes-benz.com/strongerthantime.

Credits: the idea, conception and implementation of the campaign are by antoni garage, the European creative lead agency for Mercedes-Benz.