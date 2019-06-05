Successful advancement of the digital brand: Transport Logistic Munich: Fleetboard stands for the future of connected logistics

Exhibition highlights: Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal and

Fleetboard Services & Apps

Munich - Fleetboard exhibits the future of connected logistics at this year's Transport Logistic: digitisation, simple and economical. As one of the very first telematics service providers Fleetboard is continually developing its technologies further and at the show it is presenting the Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal, the digital interface for the truck. For the first time the transport sector can access an app portal developed specifically for its requirements. The apps can be installed directly in the truck, easily and from the office.

Logistics processes can easily be monitored using the multi-brand telematics solution, reducing labour and costs across the entire logistics chain. Fleetboard enables data to be recorded and evaluated in real time. Thanks to the Performance Analysis, information on the driving style, the fleet consumption can be reduced by up to 15 percent. Via Fleetboard Messaging the dispatcher can communicate directly with the drivers or send geocoded destinations which can be added to the navigation system immediately. The Fleetboard Manager provides an overview during the journey. The app enables fleet managers to access the fleet information at all times. The Fleetboard Manager Pro is currently being piloted - this is where customers will in future be able to obtain all the data from the Fleetboard services booked.

'As telematics pioneers we link IT expertise with extensive vehicle know-how. At this year's Transport Logistic show we are exhibiting new solutions for digitising logistics. Fleetboard thus provides the right solution for our customers from a single source,' says Volker Hansen, Head of Digital Solutions & Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks and CEO of Fleetboard.

Fleetboard and logistics application habbl growing together

Following the acquisition of habbl and conizi by Fleetboard Logistics GmbH in the spring the course has been set for integration. To this end, the habbl software will be connected to the cloud services of Fleetboard in future. With status information from habblAPP the vehicle becomes a major supplier of data, injecting yet more precision into logistics planning. In order to bring this quality to the road, quite literally, in practical terms, ever since adopting the application, the company has been focussing all its energies on making the habblAPP available by July via the Mercedes-Benz Truck App Portal.

In habbl, forwarding agents and goods transportation companies gain a wealth of new management options for their logistics processes. In order to be able to make optimum use of these, Fleetboard Logistics offers customers configuration workshops. The forwarding agents and freight carriers prepare workflows together with the habbl experts, in order to meet their requirements with regard to order management in the best possible way for them. The workflows can differ for every single order. The more than 7000 Fleetboard customers worldwide can accept successive offers for conversion to habbl.

Another new feature is also about to be included in the app: the driving times and rest periods from the digital tachograph for calculating the estimated time of arrival (ETA). This makes planning work much easier for the forwarders - because calculating rest periods and times in advance is a very complex process without the tachograph data. Until the end of the year the company will mainly be concentrating on these work packages in the domestic market. As of 2020 the planned internationalisation of habbl is then set to start at full throttle. The preparatory work has already begun.

Integration of Daimler Fleetboard GmbH into Mercedes-Benz Trucks business unit

For nearly 20 years Fleetboard has been setting standards for connected offerings and digital solutions in the commercial vehicle. The company is strengthening its leading position in the market by integrating into Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Alongside the already diverse portfolio of services, Fleetboard systematically works on new digital solutions for its customers. In the digital age, software services are now more important than ever before to the core business of Daimler Trucks and Mercedes-Benz Trucks and are inextricably linked to vehicle development and customer support. This is why the previous Daimler Fleetboard GmbH was integrated into the Daimler Trucks business unit Mercedes-Benz Trucks by the end of the year. The 'Digital Services & Solutions' unit is responsible for all offerings relating to Fleetboard and Mercedes-Benz Uptime as part of Mercedes-Benz Trucks Marketing, Sales and Services.