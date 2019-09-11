Tales from the paddock: Live stream from the official Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team presentation

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport can look back on an eventful race weekend during which the European leg of the Formula 1 season came to an end and further successes were achieved in GT racing. Preparations were also in full swing for the official presentation of the new Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team.

Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton take second and third place in the Italian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton take second and third place in the Italian Grand Prix

Two wins and no fewer than four Top Three finishes for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the Hungaroring

Patrick Assenheimer and Manuel Metzger win at the Nürburgring and are joined on the podium by Dominik Baumann and Philip Ellis



Stat-Attack - Italian GP: Formula 1 arrived at the Royal Park of Monza last weekend for the final round of the European leg. This high-speed circuit may not be ideally suited to the characteristics of the F1 W10 EQ Power+, but Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton nonetheless brought the European stage of the competition to a satisfactory conclusion with a P2 and a P3. Lewis also scored the extra point for the fastest race lap. It was the eighth podium finish in Italy for the five-time world champion, which puts him on level pegging with Michael Schumacher in terms of Top Three results at Monza.

Presentation in Frankfurt: Today is the big day! At 4pm CEST, the eagerly awaited official presentation of the new Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team will take place at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. The team will not only be unveiling its new racing car but also introducing the driver line-up and team principal. Fans as well as any reporters who are unable to make it to Hall 1 can follow the proceedings via livestream coverage on the team's social media channels. Further information and high-resolution images as well as our press kit can be found after the presentation on our official website and our media site.

Title triumph in the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe: In the grand finale of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe hosted by the Hungaroring, Mercedes-AMG Motorsport secured three titles in the drivers' and team championships. AKKA ASP lifted the team trophy in the sprint series thanks in part to two lights-to-flag victories and two pole positions secured by Vincent Abril (MON) and Raffaele Marciello (ITA) in the number 88 Mercedes-AMG GT3. Meanwhile in the Silver Cup, Mercedes celebrated winning both the drivers' and team championships. With first and second place in their class, Nico Bastian (GER) and GT rookie Thomas Neubauer (FRA) in the number 89 car wrapped up the driver's title. And a class victory in Race 2 for their team-mates Timur Boguslavskiy (RUS) and Felipe Fraga (BRA) in the number 90 further boosted AKKA ASP's Silver Cup team championship challenge. Boguslavskiy finished the sprint season as fourth in the Silver Cup drivers' standings. Also contributing to the AKKA ASP team success were Pro-Am class contestants Jean-Luc Beaubelique and Jim Pla (both FRA) in the number 87 Mercedes-AMG GT3. There was disappointment, however, for Maro Engel and Luca Stolz (both GER) of BLACK FALCON in Hungary: two podiums for a P2 and a P3 were not quite enough for the duo to win the championship as, with the points total being equal, they then lost out on total race wins.

With the sprint competition having been decided in Hungary, there is now just one more event remaining on the Blancpain GT Series calendar. The endurance and thus overall final will take place on the weekend of 28th/29th September in Barcelona. After the setback for Engel and Stolz in Budapest, they will be all the more motivated for Barcelona. The Mercedes-AMG GT3 pairing in the number 4 car go into the final showdown with a two-point lead in the overall standings which combine the results from all the endurance and sprint races over the campaign. BLACK FALCON and AKKA ASP are currently second and third respectively in the overall team classification and are in strong contention for this particular title. AKKA ASP Team have an unassailable lead in the Silver Cup and their man Nico Bastian is virtually assured of the driver title in the Silver Cup.

Hat-trick in the VLN: Patrick Assenheimer (GER) has made history in the 42nd RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen. Together with Manuel Metzger (GER) and BLACK FALCON Team AutoArena Motorsport, the 27-year-old won a third consecutive VLN race at the Nürburgring, a feat that he first accomplished eleven years ago. In challenging weather conditions in the Eifel, the duo in the number 6 car put in a strong performance after starting from third on the grid, coping exceptionally well with a track that was extremely wet in parts. Dominik Baumann (AUT) and Philip Ellis (GER) in the number 2 GetSpeed Performance car also made it onto the podium in third position. Rounding off a successful day for the brand were BLACK FALCON Team Knuffi who won the SP8T class. Mustafa Mehmet Kaya (TUR), Gabriele Piana (ITA) and Miguel Toril Boquoi (ESP) in the number 152 Mercedes-AMG GT4 finished tenth overall. Chiefly on the basis of his win in Round 6, Assenheimer continues to lead the drivers' standings in the SP9 Pro class ahead of team-mate Metzger. Kaya and Piana top the SP8T overall standings.

Overall podium and class victories in the International GT Open: SPS automotive-performance made a podium appearance in the International GT Open at Silverstone. Fabrizio Crestani (ITA) and Miguel Ramos (POR) in the number 10 Mercedes-AMG GT3 finished third in the first race. Tom Onslow-Cole (GBR) and Valentin Pierburg (GER) driving the number 20 sister car defended their lead in the Pro-Am championship with second and third in class on consecutive days. In the Am class, there was a victory for Sports & You on Saturday, with Manuel Da Costa and Miguel Sardinha (both POR) in the number 99 in P1 followed home by Guiseppe Cipriani (ITA) in the number 8 fielded by Antonelli MotorSport.

In the GT Cup Open Europe, also contested at Silverstone, Sports & You enjoyed another class win with third place secured by Marcio Basso and Guilherme Salas (both BRA) in the number 2 Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Podium finishes and title win in the China GT Championship: Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing teams chalked up no fewer than six podium finishes in the China GT Championship at Tianjin. On Saturday, Min Heng (CHN) and Lin Nan (TWN, both YC Racing, #66) were runners-up ahead of Peter Yang Liao (TWN, D2 RACING SPORT, #2) in third, making it a double podium for the Mercedes-AMG GT3. In the second of the two 60-minute races, Jeffrey Lee (TWN) and Alessio Picariello (BEL) of EWS Craft-Bamboo Racing finished in third place. Lee is currently second in the overall standings with a good chance of claiming the drivers' title.

The GT4 races at the same venue gave further cause for satisfaction. Christian Chia (CHN) and Alex Fontana (SUI) were the first across the finish line on Saturday in the number 5 Mercedes-AMG GT4 fielded by Phantom Pro Racing, a result that was enough for them to wrap up the championship title ahead of time. Will Bamber (NZL) and Kuo Kuo Hsin (CHN) in the number 22 D2 RACING SPORT car were third on Saturday and second the day after.

Triple win and class podiums in other racing series worldwide: The three DMV GTC races at Zolder were a 100% triumph for the brand, with Mercedes-AMG GT3s victorious each time. In Saturday's race, Uwe Alzen (GER) won the race for Spirit Racing, while Kenneth Heyer (GER) made it a one-two in the Race-Art.eu car. On Sunday, the two exchanged places as Heyer secured his fourth win of the 2019 DMV GTC ahead of Alzen. Kenneth Heyer partnered by Christiaan Frankenhout (NED) had already won the DUNLOP 60 race on Friday.

In the Endurance Brasil contested at Interlagos, Scuderia 111 finished third twice. The two podium finishes were secured by Julio Campos and Guilherme Figueiroa (both BRA) in the number 8 Mercedes-AMG GT3 and by Leandro Ferrari, Flavio Abrunhoza and Sergio Jimenez (all BRA) in the number 22 Mercedes-AMG GT4.

In each of the three FIA CEZ races at Brno, Libor Milota (CZE) driving the Mercedes-AMG GT3 of GT2 Motorsport finished third overall, thus contributing to a high-achieving weekend for the Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing teams.

