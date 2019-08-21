Tales from the paddock: Podiums, maiden wins and heroic charges at the Nürburgring

Formula One is on its summer break. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing teams were busy making podium appearances at the Nürburgring.

This is what happened: Results and facts

News from the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport teams

Social media news: What's new online?

ADAC GT Masters: Mercedes-AMG GT3 pairing Maro Engel and Luca Stolz in Top Three finish at the Nürburgring

ADAC GT4 Germany: A victory and two more podiums for the Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the Eifel

News snippets

Team launch: In late November of this year, Mercedes-Benz will be opening a new chapter in the 125-year history of the brand with entry in the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Next month, the new Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team will pass another major milestone on the way to making its debut in the world's first all-electric formula racing series. On 11 September, the team will be at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt to unveil the final design of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01 and to introduce the driver line-up and team principal.

Podium run continues: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport can look back on a successful weekend in the Eifel. After the P2 finish for the number 47 MANN-FILTER HTP Motorsport at Spielberg and the P3 for their team-mates in car 48 at Zandvoort, Maro Engel and Luca Stolz (both GER) of Toksport WRT made it three ADAC GT Masters podiums on successive weekends. In Saturday's race at the Nürburgring, the two guest starters, who had been allocated start number 2, advanced from fourth on the grid to take the runner-up spot at the finish line. It was a first podium finish for Toksport WRT on only their third ADAC GT Masters outing. The following day, the experienced duo narrowly missed out on the Top Three in fourth place. Indy Dontje (NED) and Maximilian Götz (GER) in the number 47 MANN-FILTER Team HTP Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 meanwhile staged heroic charges through the field on both race days to score valuable points in the drivers' and team championships with two P6 finishes. A strong all-round performance by the brand was underscored by points finishes in both races for the number 36 Schütz Motorsport car and the number 21 fielded by Zakspeed BKK Mobil Oil Racing.

First win of the season: In the ADAC GT4 Germany, the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach made it onto the top rung of the podium for the first time this season. After their P5 in Saturday's race, Tim Heinemann and Luke Wankmüller (both GER) in the number 77 HP Racing International Mercedes-AMG GT4 finished Sunday's sixty-minute race at the Nürburgring ahead of the field. Hamza and Jusuf Owega (both GER) in the number 99 GetSpeed Performance car came third to make it a Mercedes double podium. By virtue of their two Top Three finishes over the weekend, the two brothers have moved up the championship table to take the top spot. A rousing race weekend was rounded off with two fourth places for Leipert Motorsport (#48) and Schütz Motorsport (#36).

Social Media News

#BossToBoss: Toto Wolff met former national player and current England manager Gareth Southgate. The two of them talked about leadership in Formula 1 and football.

Watch video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5Lzkcun4qo

#W196: Lewis Hamilton gets behind the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz W196 Stromlinie, the car originally driven by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio.

Watch video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUFweD1ycuE

#Countdown: 100 days before the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team makes its series debut in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, Ian James looks back on impressions gained from recent tests and ahead to season six.

Watch video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5naBaRciT0

#drivenbyEQ: The first test drives have come and gone, and the grand debut is approaching. We introduce our Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01.

Watch video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1UXAcP7Ero

#GTMasters / #AMG: The onward march of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport in the ADAC GT Masters continues. Watch again the Top Three finish of Maro Engel and Luca Stolz in the number 2 Toksport WRT car.

Watch video: www.facebook.com/ADAC.GT.Masters/videos/vb.376279719059179/1301176476720604/