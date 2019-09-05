The me Convention program is now online and the app is available for download: The me Convention with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and star DJ Alan Walker

Stuttgart/Frankfurt. More than 130 international thought-leaders and 90 talks and interactive sessions have now been confirmed for the me Convention, from September 11 to 13. The full program is now available online and in the app, which can be downloaded for iOS and Android devices. Here, participants and other interested parties can learn more about all the sessions scheduled during the three-day future-focused conference, including the side programs and evening events. The highlight of the first conference day on Wednesday evening, September 11, is Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton's opening talk at the Festhalle Frankfurt at the IAA exhibition area.

September 11, 20:15 - 20:45 pm in the Festhalle: me Convention opening talk with Lewis Hamilton and Anne-Marie Imafidon

While he may be best known for his talents on the racetrack, Lewis Hamilton continues to challenge himself with new activities and interests - such as his social engagement, creative projects and plant-based diet - to further his personal and professional development. In his opening talk, 'The Road to the Best Version of You', he'll speak with Anne-Marie Imafidon, co-founder and head of Stemettes, about how everyone can leverage their strengths and expand their impact, and how our behavior influences this. As a prodigy and mentor, Imafidon uses Stemettes to encourage women and girls in the UK and Ireland to explore the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. Five-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is currently on track to win another title with his team Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

Side program and evening events: Star DJ Alan Walker is in the house

The festival-like atmosphere of the me Convention continues during the event's third edition, and includes Urban Hotspots in Frankfurt's Old Town area. Galleries, restaurants, cafes and clubs offer attendees a unique program of tours, promotions, DJ-sets and much more. The opening night of the me Convention will be a highlight, especially for fans of electronic music. The performance of the Norwegian star DJ Alan Walker is a prime example. Alan Walker, a new European brand ambassador for smart, will appear at festivals and in trendy clubs worldwide with his current Aviation Tour. The DJ and producer will be performing on Wednesday evening, September 11, with an exclusive live set at the Frankfurt Festhalle at the IAA exhibition area. Interested parties can apply on http://www.smart-AW.com(please note: website is live from 18:00 h) for the limited number of tickets. With the hit single 'Faded', Alan Walker had his international breakthrough in 2015. More information about the artist can be found on his official website.

The motto 'start making where others stop talking' emphasizes the focus of this year's program: constructive conversations and collaborative development of solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow. As such, the me Convention is expanding the number of interactive sessions, allowing visitors to actively take part and build new skills related to four major themes: Science, Business, Society and the Planet.

A complete overview of the topics and experts featured in the talks, panel sessions, workshops and masterclasses is now available via the me Convention website, as well as the event app (available for iOS and Android). Besides program information, the app enables registered users to sign up for individual sessions, network with other participants and receive the latest news and updates. Both the online program and app are continuously updated.

The eSports Arena

Just like other athletes, eSports players need to have top physical and mental skills to compete successfully. Besides fast fingers, exceptional hand-eye coordination and quick reaction times are just a few of the most important skills. SK Gaming, an eSports organization with Mercedes-Benz as a partner and sponsor, will be at the eSports Arena at the me Base to share information and allow visitors to experience this trendy sport. In addition to installations and consoles spanning the history of gaming, Yann-Benjamin Kugel, longtime fitness coach of FC Cologne and former athletic trainer of the German national soccer team, will offer an active and theoretical session about physical training in the morning. At lunchtime, nutrition expert Marcus Schall will lead a nutrition workshop with tips for the ideal eSports menu, and in the afternoon session two SK Gaming pros will share tips and insights into the world of eSports.

The me Base

The me Base is the central meeting and information point for all me Convention visitors. In addition to food and drink stations and lounges, visitors will be able to experience a variety of interactive installations like 'Lost in Computation', a conversation between two autonomous chatbots, and undergo a digital transformation with 'YOU:R:CODE', both from 'Zentrum für Kunst und Medien' (ZKM) Karlsruhe.

Additional information about the aforementioned sessions as well as all the speakers is available on the official me Convention website: me-convention.com.

A me Convention ticket gives participants full access to the entire three-day (and evening) event program, including keynotes, interactive sessions, mentoring sessions, DJ sets and parties. Tickets are currently available for €350 (incl. VAT).

Press accreditation for the me Convention Frankfurt 2019

Interested journalists are welcome to apply for press accreditation online. Following accreditation, press attendees are free to attend all activities related the me Convention. In addition, the PR team can offer assistance scheduling interviews with me Conventions speakers. Register for press accreditation at: https://www.me-convention.com/pressaccreditation.

About the me Convention

The me Convention is a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and SXSW. This annual gathering explores major issues and promising ideas for society, business, science and our planet. Under the motto 'create the new', the third edition of the me Convention will bring together 3,000 curious, critical and engaged minds from across the globe. This event offers an environment that welcomes multiple perspectives, stimulates critical thinking and encourages experimentation to find concrete ways to bring our desired future closer to reality.

About SXSW

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, the SXSW conference and festivals are dedicated to professionals working in the global creative industries. More than 417,400 participants from 106 countries attended SXSW 2019. The 34th edition will be held March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, TX. www.sxsw.com.

About Mercedes-Benz

Resources for the press regarding the me Convention is available at: https://media.mercedes-benz.com/meconvention2019