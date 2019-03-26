The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Saloon: AMG speeds things up by expanding the compact car family

Affalterbach. Following the Hot Hatch, the next level of driving performance is here: the A 35 4MATIC Saloon (combined fuel consumption 7.3-7.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 167-164 g/km)[1] is the second model from Mercedes-AMG based on the new compact car platform and the first choice for customers looking for the sportiness typical of the brand combined with a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage. The exceptional driving dynamics of the agile notchback model are ensured by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with 225 kW (306 hp), the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission, the AMG suspension and the variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

The new A 35 4MATIC Saloon expands the current AMG model range by an additional attractive entry-level model. It appeals to young target groups who are looking for a high level of performance and a comfortable amount of space for passengers and luggage. An acceleration time of 4.8 seconds for 0-100 km/h and the top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited) meet these customers' requests for high driving dynamics also in the compact segment.

'Following the very successful launch of the hatchback model, things are moving along dynamically in the compact class segment at AMG. Sport saloons are the origin of Mercedes-AMG and part of the brand's core. With our new A 35, we are transporting this history into modern times in the form of a very attractive model that serves as a point of entry into the world of AMG and also appeals to new customer groups', states Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.

Plenty of space yet still compact

The four-door saloon car is based on a wheelbase of 2729 millimetres and displays the powerful proportions of a dynamic and at the same time compact saloon car with sporty short overhangs at the front and rear. The radiator grille with twin louvres, the AMG Line front apron with flics on the air intakes, a front splitter and silver chrome trim elements are distinguishing AMG design features.

In the side view, the aerodynamically optimised 18-inch light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design and the side sill panels of the AMG Line catch the eye. The muscular vehicle shoulder with a precise character line running below it emphasises the perfectly contoured side volume. The side mirrors sit on the beltline as on a sports cars. The optionally available 19-inch wheels reinforce the typical AMG look.

The two-part tail lamps and the new diffuser insert underscore the rear end that emphasises width. Additionally, there is the spoiler lip on the boot lid and the two round tailpipe trims positioned on the extreme left and right.

The great freedom: comfortable interior dimensions

Above-average shoulder, elbow and headroom plus the easy access to the rear contribute to increased utility. The A 35 4MATIC Saloon is at the top of its segment with regard to rear headroom (944 mm). The boot holds 420 litres and was designed for practical usability. The boot opening is very large with a width of 950 mm and a diagonal of 462 mm between lock and lower edge of the rear window. This allows comfortable loading and unloading, even of larger luggage items. This applies in particular to the optional KEYLESS-GO comfort package with HANDS-FREE ACCESS. The HANDS-FREE ACCESS convenience function enables hands-free and fully automatic opening of the boot lid with a kicking motion of the foot under the rear bumper.

Listens to words, reacts to gestures: the MBUX multimedia system

In the interior of the A 35 4MATIC Saloon, the new MBUX multimedia system combines an intuitive operating structure with sporty design. MBUX creates an even closer connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. Emotionally appealing presentations underline the clear control structure and feature brilliant maximum-resolution 3D graphics. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and as a central element consequently emphasise the horizontal orientation of the interior design.

And needless to say, the trailblazing voice control activated with the words 'Hey Mercedes' is also on-board. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognises and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly. In addition, with the new optional MBUX interior assistant, select multimedia functions can be operated touchlessly and the reading light can be switched on and off.

True to its own style: the fully digital instrument cluster

The customer can choose between three AMG display styles for the instrument cluster. The Supersport mode is particularly striking with a central, round rev counter and additional information presented in the form of bars to the left and right of the rev counter: They have a three-dimensional depth. Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special displays such as Warm-up, Set-up, G-Force and Engine Data.

The touchscreen multimedia display also emphasises the dynamic character with individual AMG displays such as visualisation of the driving programs, AMG TRACK PACE and telemetry data. Another new feature is the distinct AMG centre console with touchpad and additional switches for operating ESP® , manual transmission mode and adaptive adjustable damping (optional).

Command centre for driving dynamics: new generation of AMG steering wheels

The new generation of AMG steering wheels continues to provide the perfect link between the driver and the vehicle. The steering wheel rim with a flattened lower section, perforated leather in the grip area and red contrasting topstitching is both attractive and pleasant to the touch. The galvanised steering wheel gearshift paddles allow an even sportier driving style with manual gear shifting. The integral touch control buttons can be used to intuitively select the displays of the instrument cluster and the multimedia system by means of horizontal and vertical swiping and to position them according to individual preferences.

The optional AMG Performance steering wheel can be fitted upon request with some innovative additional elements. These consist of a round controller with an integrated display beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned colour display buttons with switches beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. The AMG drive programs can be actuated directly via the controller. The selected drive program is shown on the colour LCD display directly integrated in the controller.

With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches, further AMG functions can be controlled within easy reach, directly on the steering wheel. Each function required can be depicted on the other LCD display, and its switch is tapped by the driver to set the respective function. The driver's two preferred AMG functions can be defined in this way and the settings changed with just one tap of the finger.

Red/black: characteristic AMG combination

The seat covers are available in ARTICO man-made leather with DINAMICA microfibre in black with red contrasting topstitching and red seat belts or in ARTICO man-made leather in black/neva grey. Red piping on the microfibre DINAMICA trim element and ventilation nozzles with a red ring add further accents.

With a shearing plate and struts: reinforced body-in-white

Specific measures to strengthen the front section of the bodyshell form the basis for the precise turn-in ability and the toe and camber stability of the chassis components, even when driving at speed. A so-called 'shearing plate' - an aluminium plate underneath the engine - increases the torsional rigidity and bending resistance at the vehicle's front end. Two additional diagonal braces at the front of the underbody also reduce torsion and increase the stiffness.

Reacts well to the throttle: the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine boasts a spontaneous response to accelerator pedal commands, high tractive power (400 Nm max. torque from 3000 rpm), a supremely lively response and an engine sound typical of AMG. The crankcase made of high-strength, lightweight die-cast aluminium reduces the vehicle weight where it matters most for driving dynamics.

A twin-scroll turbocharger is used for turbocharging. It combines optimum responsiveness at low engine speeds with a strong power increase at higher speeds. The housing of the twin-scroll turbocharger is divided into two parallel ducts. Together with two separate exhaust ducts in the exhaust manifold, this makes it possible to channel the exhaust gases separately on the turbine wheel. This minimises the mutual negative influence of the individual cylinders in the charge change cycle. This reduces the exhaust backpressure and improves the charge change as well as the efficiency of the engine. The exhaust system features an automatically controlled exhaust flap as standard. Depending on the drive program selected the sound is modulated from balanced to powerful.

Technological sophistication for more efficiency

The high technological standards of the new four-cylinder engine are underscored by numerous efficiency-enhancing measures. These include CAMTRONIC variable valve control, intelligent thermal management for engine and oil, high-precision piezo injectors and multi-spark ignition. In production, the patented CONICSHAPE® cylinder honing reduces internal engine friction and also increases efficiency.

Faster gearshifts: the dual-clutch transmission

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission also contributes to the agile and dynamic character of the new A 35 4MATIC Saloon. The gear ratios have been configured so that the driver experiences very spontaneous acceleration in all speed ranges, combined with fast shifting and optimum connections when shifting up.

The standard RACE-START function allows maximum acceleration from stationary, offering a highly emotional experience. The functions of the transmission are rounded off with a temporary M mode activated by operating the steering wheel shift paddles in any driving mode, and with the manual transmission mode 'M' for manual gear shifting with the shift paddles.

Variable and agile: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive

Dynamism, agility and performance - these three attributes characterise the standard all-wheel drive of the new AMG A 35 4MATIC Saloon. The variable AMG Performance 4MATIC combines the best possible traction with lots of driving fun. The torque distribution is infinitely variable to suit the dynamic handling requirements. The spectrum ranges from front-wheel drive only to a 50:50 percent distribution to the front and rear axles.

A multi-disc clutch that is integrated in the rear axle transmission is responsible for the variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles. It is controlled electro-mechanically. The influencing factors for torque distribution are not only the driving speed, the lateral and longitudinal acceleration and the steering angle, but also the difference in rotational speed between the individual wheels, the gear selected and the accelerator position.

The main advantages of electro-mechanical control over an electro-hydraulic system relate to sharper driving dynamics - primarily due to the significantly faster response and speed-independent actuation of the discs over the entire adjustment range.

Always the right drive program for the right attitude

The five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs 'Slippery', 'Comfort', 'Sport', 'Sport +' and 'Individual' enable a wide range of vehicle characteristics from comfortable to dynamic. They change relevant parameters, such as the response of the engine and transmission.

The new 'Slippery' drive program is optimised for low-grip, icy road conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve. Smooth gear changes, earlier upshifts and the ECO start/stop system support the stability-focused driving impression. The 'Comfort' program stands for comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, for example thanks to very early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up with an emphasis on comfort, the ECO start/stop system is active.

'Sport' and 'Sport+' place the focus on agility and driving pleasure with sporty engine and transmission tuning. The sound of the turbocharged engine becomes more distinctive. The ECO start/stop system is inactive. 'Sport+' is particularly emotional with double-declutching during downshifts and partial cylinder cut-off via a brief and precisely defined retardation of ignition and injection at full load.

The 'Individual' drive program enables the individual parameters to be selected and saved according to personal preferences. In addition, the gliding function is available in the 'Reduced' and 'Moderate' drive settings.

Combines agility and stability: AMG DYNAMICS

As a new feature in the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the new A 35 4MATIC comes with AMG DYNAMICS. This integrated dynamic handling control system extends the stabilising functions of ESP® with agilising interventions according to the driver's wishes. During dynamic cornering, imperceptible braking intervention on the rear inside wheel creates a defined yawing moment about the vertical axis. The effect: the A 35 4MATIC steers spontaneously and very precisely.

The different manifestations of AMG DYNAMICS are called 'Basic' and 'Advanced'. On the multimedia display, when a drive program is selected, the new AMG DYNAMICS symbol is displayed together with the corresponding additional information. In the 'Individual' drive program the driver can set the AMG DYNAMICS levels individually.

Lightweight and stable: the AMG suspension

The front axle of the AMG suspension features a McPherson suspension strut construction. Suspension is taken care of by one wishbone below the wheel centre, one spring strut and one tie rod respectively. The special axle geometry reduces the influence of the drive on the steering - for high comfort and agile handling. The new wishbone in aluminium reduces the unsprung masses enabling a more sensitive response from the springs. The AMG-specific front steering knuckle has a radially bolted brake calliper - a technology originating from motorsport.

The 4-link rear axle is connected rigidly with the body via a subframe. Three transverse arms and the trailing arm, the wheel carrier and the bearings from the proven A 45 4MATIC are used on each rear wheel. This ensures maximum driving stability and agility.

Subtly adapts: the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable damping

The optional AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension features an adaptive adjustable damping system, which allows the driver to switch between three different suspension configurations. The spectrum ranges from comfort-focused to sporty. The system operates fully automatically, adapting the damping forces for each wheel according to the driving situation and road conditions. This happens within milliseconds and is infinitely variable, with a wide spread of damping characteristics. The result is that ride comfort and agility are enhanced in equal measure.

Does not flinch: the high-performance braking system

The generously proportioned high-performance braking system brings the A 35 4MATIC Saloon to a stop and has short stopping distances. The front axle is fitted with 4-piston monoblock fixed callipers and 350 millimetre brake discs, the rear axle with 1-piston sliding callipers and 330 millimetre brake discs. The discs are internally ventilated and perforated to better dissipate heat and prevent brake fading, even with extreme use. The silver-painted brake callipers have black AMG lettering.

Precise and accurate: speed-sensitive sports steering

The speed-sensitive, electro-mechanical sports power steering supports a sporty driving style with its direct turn-in ability. It has a special rack with variable transmission ratio and two characteristic curves: depending on which drive program the driver has selected, it provides taut and sporty or more comfortable steering feedback. The rigid mounting in the integral carrier connects the steering even better with the body and thus increases steering precision.

Data logger for use on the race track: AMG TRACK PACE

AMG TRACK PACE is also available as an option for the new A 35 4MATIC. The virtual race engineer is part of the MBUX multimedia system and permanently records more than 80 vehicle-specific data (e.g. speed, acceleration) while driving on a race track. On top of this, lap and sector times are displayed, as well as the respective difference to a reference time. Because specific display elements are shown in green or red, the driver is able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether they are currently faster or slower than the best time.

After putting in some fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyse and, if necessary, improve their driving skills. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-100 km/h, ¼ mile, 100-0 km/h) can be measured and saved. Thanks to a newly developed algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit has been left or it has been shortened. This is done using GPS data as well as the sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds).

The data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster and on the optional head-up display. Well-known race tracks like, for example, the Nürburgring or Spa Francorchamps, are already stored. Furthermore, it is also possible to record your own circuits. The map display can be switched from 2D to 3D and updated online.

The MBUX Augmented Reality function also allows the ideal line of a stored race track to be displayed on the multimedia display or optional head-up display, allowing the driver to improve lap times with a virtual instructor on board.

Attractive packages as optional equipment

The optional AMG Aerodynamics Package developed in the wind tunnel improves handling at high speeds. The front apron with larger front splitter and additional flics in high-gloss black, as well as the larger AMG spoiler lip on the rear boot lid, increase the downforce. The lateral spoilers around the visual air outlets of the rear apron and the diffuser blade also have a high-gloss black finish.

Likewise optionally available is the AMG Night Package. The striking black design elements underscore the sporty-expressive vehicle character. Additionally there are the heat insulating dark tinted windows from the B-pillar.

Data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Saloon Engine 2.0-litre 4-cylinder in-line with exhaust gas turbocharger Displacement 1991 cc Max. output 225 kW (306 hp) at 5800 rpm Peak torque 400 Nm at 3000-4000 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission Combined fuel consumption 7.3-7.2 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 167-164 g/km* Efficiency class D Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.8 s Top speed 250 km/h**

* The stated (provisional) figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the 'NEDC CO 2 figures' according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

* electronically limited