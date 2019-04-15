The new Mercedes-AMG A 35 L 4MATIC: More space for all occasions – exclusively for the Chinese market

Affalterbach/Shanghai. Exclusively for the Chinese market, Mercedes-AMG has developed a new entry-level model to the world of Driving Performance: the A 35 L 4MATIC combines the hallmark sportiness of the brand with a very spacious interior. Thanks to the six-centimetre longer wheelbase, passengers in the rear enjoy a particularly high level of spatial comfort. The exceptional driving dynamics of the agile notchback model are ensured by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with 225 kW (306 hp) available in China for the first time, the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission, the AMG suspension and the variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive with electromechanical rear axle gear.

With the new A 35 L 4MATIC, Mercedes-AMG is making an attractive entry-level offer to younger buyer groups in China. The highly responsive engine, agile handling, an acceleration time of 4.9 seconds for 0-100 km/h and a top speed of 250 km/h also meet customer wishes for high driving dynamics in the compact segment.

'The compact class segment continues to grow dynamically at AMG. With the new A 35 L 4MATIC, we have developed a highly attractive entry-level model that ideally meets the needs and wishes of our Chinese customers in their local market, and will enable us to address new target groups,' says Tobias Moers, Chairman of Mercedes-AMG. This A-Class model is being produced exclusively at Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC), a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor. The four-cylinder engine comes from the AMG engine manufactory in Kölleda.

The four-door notchback is based on an extended wheelbase of 2789 rather than 2729 millimetres, and displays the powerful proportions of a dynamic and at the same time compact saloon car with sporty, short overhangs at the front and rear. The radiator grille with twin louvres, the AMG Line front apron with flics on the air intakes, a front splitter and glossy black trim elements are distinguishing AMG design features.

In the side view, the 19-inch light-alloy wheels in multi-spoke design and the side sill panels of the AMG Line catch the eye. The two-part tail lamps and the new diffuser insert underscore the rear end that emphasises width. Additionally, there is the spoiler lip on the boot lid and the two round tailpipe trims positioned on the extreme left and right.

Listens to words, reacts to gestures: the MBUX infotainment media system

The customers in China are young and connected, and the intuitive infotainment system MBUX gives them an individual, digital experience. Emotionally appealing presentations underline the clear control structure and feature brilliant maximum-resolution 3D graphics. And needless to say, the trailblazing voice control activated with the words 'Hey Mercedes' is also on-board. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognises and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly. With the new, optional MBUX interior assistant, selected functions of the infotainment system can be operated touchlessly, and the reading light can be switched on and off.

True to its own style: the fully digital instrument cluster

The customer can choose between three AMG display styles for the instrument cluster. The Supersport mode is particularly striking with a central, round rev counter and additional information presented in the form of bars to the left and right of the rev counter: They have a three-dimensional depth. Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special displays such as Warm-up, Set-up, G-Force and Engine Data. The touchscreen multimedia display also emphasises the dynamic character with individual AMG displays such as visualisation of the driving programs, AMG TRACK PACE and telemetry data.

Another new feature is the distinct AMG centre console with touchpad and additional switches for operating ESP® and manual transmission mode.

Above-average shoulder, elbow and headroom, plus easy access to the rear, contribute to increased utility. The boot holds 430 litres and was designed for practical usability.

Command centre for driving dynamics: new generation of AMG steering wheels

The new generation of AMG steering wheels continues to provide the perfect link between the driver and the vehicle. The steering wheel rim with a flattened lower section and perforated leather in the grip area is both attractive and pleasant to the touch. The galvanised steering wheel gearshift paddles allow an even sportier driving style with manual gear shifting. The AMG Performance steering wheel can be fitted upon request with the innovative AMG Drive unit. These consist of a rotary control with an integrated display and two vertically positioned, coloured display buttons with switches.

The seat covers are available in leather in two colour combinations - classic red/black and titan grey/black.

With a shearing plate and struts: reinforced body-in-white

Specific measures to strengthen the front section of the bodyshell form the basis for the precise turn-in ability and the toe and camber stability of the chassis components, even when driving at speed. A so-called 'shearing plate' - an aluminium plate underneath the engine - increases the torsional rigidity and bending resistance at the vehicle's front end. Two additional diagonal braces at the front of the underbody also reduce torsion and increase the stiffness.

Reacts well to the throttle: the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine boasts a spontaneous response to accelerator pedal commands, high tractive power (400 Nm max. torque from 3000 rpm), a supremely lively response and an engine sound typical of AMG. The crankcase made of high-strength, lightweight die-cast aluminium reduces the vehicle weight where it matters most for driving dynamics. A twin-scroll turbocharger is used for turbocharging. It combines optimum responsiveness at low engine speeds with a strong power increase at higher speeds.

Faster gearshifts: the dual-clutch transmission

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual clutch transmission likewise contributes to the agile and dynamic character. The gear ratios have been configured so that the driver experiences very spontaneous acceleration in all speed ranges, combined with fast shifting and optimum connections when shifting up. The standard RACE-START function allows maximum acceleration from stationary, offering a highly emotional experience.

Variable and agile: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive

The variable AMG Performance 4MATIC combines the best possible traction with lots of driving fun. The torque distribution is infinitely variable to suit the dynamic handling requirements. The spectrum ranges from front-wheel drive only to a 50:50 percent distribution to the front and rear axles. A multi-disc clutch that is integrated in the rear axle transmission is responsible for the variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles. The main advantages of electro-mechanical control over an electro-hydraulic system relate to sharper driving dynamics - primarily due to the significantly faster response and speed-independent actuation of the discs over the entire adjustment range.

Always the right drive program for the right attitude

The five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs 'Slippery', 'Comfort', 'Sport', 'Sport +' and 'Individual' enable a wide range of vehicle characteristics from comfortable to dynamic. They change relevant parameters, such as the response of the engine and transmission.

As a new feature, the new A 35 L 4MATIC is equipped with integrated AMG DYNAMICS dynamic control. This extends the stabilising functions of ESP® with agility-enhancing interventions according to the driver's wishes. During dynamic cornering, imperceptible braking intervention on the rear inside wheel creates a defined yawing moment about the vertical axis. The effect: very responsive and precise entry into bends.

Attractive packages as standard equipment

The AMG Aerodynamics package comes as standard with the A 35 L 4MATIC. It was developed in the wind tunnel and improves the driving characteristics at high speeds. The front apron with larger front splitter and additional flics in high-gloss black, as well as the larger AMG spoiler lip on the rear boot lid, increase the downforce. The lateral spoilers around the visual air outlets of the rear apron and the diffuser blade also have a high-gloss black finish.

The AMG Night package, which also comes as standard, underscores the sporty-expressive vehicle character with striking black design elements. Additionally there are the heat insulating dark tinted windows from the B-pillar.

Data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG A 35 L 4MATIC Engine 2.0-litre 4-cylinder in-line with exhaust gas turbocharger Displacement 1991 cc Max. output 225 kW (306 hp) at 5800 rpm Peak torque 400 Nm at 3000-4000 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.9 s Top speed 250 km/h*

* electronically limited