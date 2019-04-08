The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC: When iconic design meets strength and intelligence

Affalterbach. Sporty, stylish, intelligent and dynamic: The new CLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 7.3-7.2 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions 167-164 g/km)[1] is the latest point of entry to the world of Mercedes-AMG and is more strongly lifestyle-oriented. The four-door coupé shares the progressive technology with the A-Class produced in Affalterbach, but is even bolder with its iconic design and the intelligent MBUX interior assistant. The agile high torque 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine delivers 225 kW (306 hp), which is variably distributed to all four wheels via the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and the all-wheel drive. The sporty driving performance (acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds) is linked with a wide spread of the driving experience - from very sporty to comfortable on long journeys.

'With its iconic design and agile driving dynamics, the new CLA 35 is an attractive offer for a young, active and lifestyle-conscious target group. These customers define their requirements very clearly: They expect exciting design from their vehicle alongside superior performance and inspiring handling characteristics. The new CLA 35 embodies just this attitude to life - and enables stepping in to the fascinating world of AMG Driving Performance in a particularly emotional way', says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Icon with a slim sporty waistline: the exterior design

The iconic design of the CLA Coupé is one of the main reasons for purchasing the car. The AMG designers therefore more or less kept the basic form with wide wheel arches and a slim sporty waistline. The two powerdomes on the bonnet were also adopted as sporty details. By way of contrast, the new radiator grille with the classic twin louvres and the AMG Line front apron with flics on the air inlets are typical distinctive features of the CLA 35 4MATIC. Other distinctive features include trim elements in silver chrome on the louvres in the outer air inlets. From a side view, the aerodynamically optimised 18-inch light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design (19-inch optionally available) and the accentuated side sill panels catch the eye. The rear view is dominated by the rear apron with a new diffuser insert, the small spoiler lip on the boot and the two round tailpipe trims on the left and right. The two-piece, narrow tail lamps and the number plate housed in the bumper make the rear of the CLA look especially wide.

Sporty interior with MBUX infotainment system

Frameless doors open to an interior with a high-tech ambience where quality and elegance meet fully digital displays. This interior optionally stages the ambient lighting in 64 colours. Another characteristic feature are the seat covers which are available in ARTICO man-made leather with DINAMICA microfibre in black with red contrasting stitching and red seat belts or in ARTICO mad-made leather in black/digital grey. Red piping on the microfibre DINAMICA trim element and ventilation nozzles with a red ring add further accents.

The combination of sporty design and sophisticated details is also featured in the MBUX infotainment system with its innovative operating and display concept. In the new CLA 35 4MATIC too MBUX replaces the previous COMAND systems and creates an even closer connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. Emotionally appealing presentations underline the clear control structure and feature brilliant maximum-resolution 3D graphics. Visually, the two displays under one shared glass cover blend into a Widescreen Cockpit and as a central element consequently emphasise the horizontal orientation of the interior design.

With the new optional MBUX interior assistant, select infotainment functions can be operated touchlessly and the reading light can be switched on and off. The assistant differentiates between driver and passenger interaction and recognises certain hand positions and movements. The interaction area for the MBUX interior assistant is in front of the media display up to the centre console, including the touchpad between the driver and the front-seat passenger.

The MBUX interior assistant recognises movement toward the various operating elements of the infotainment system. The operator's seat is enlarged on the media display if one's hand is moved toward the touchscreen. The most suitable operating elements are automatically pre-selected. In the Radio and Media menu, the MBUX interior assistant reduces the number of operating steps. In the Navigation menu, the system fades in the navigation as soon as the hand moves to operate the touchscreen or touchpad, so that a symbol is selected directly. When displaying the camera image, as soon as the hand moves toward the touchscreen the MBUX interior assistant enables the four camera operating symbols from the 360-degree camera to be directly faded in. This means that the front, rear, right or left camera view can be directly selected.

And needless to say, the CLA 35 4MATIC also comes with trailblazing voice control, activated with the words 'Hey Mercedes'. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognises and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly.

Fully digital instrument cluster with three AMG display styles

The customer can choose between the three AMG display styles 'Classic', 'Sport' and 'Supersport' for the instrument cluster. The 'Supersport' mode is particularly striking with a central, round rev counter and additional information presented in the form of bars to the left and right of the rev counter: with a three-dimensional perspective, they reach far into the background to an artificial horizon. Via the AMG menu, the driver can call up various special displays such as Warm-up, Set-up, G-Force and Engine Data.

Touchscreen multimedia display and new centre console

The touchscreen multimedia display also emphasises the dynamic character with individual AMG displays such as visualisation of the driving programs, AMG TRACK PACE and telemetry data.

The AMG-specific centre console in piano lacquer finish with standard touchpad has additional buttons that control the functions ESP®, manual transmission mode and Adaptive Damping System. In conjunction with the optional leather package, it features a silver chrome surround.

New AMG steering wheel generation with optional steering wheel buttons as standard

The new generation of AMG steering wheels provides the perfect link between the driver and the vehicle. The steering wheel rim with a flattened lower section, perforated leather in the grip area and red contrasting topstitching is both attractive and pleasant to the touch. The galvanised steering wheel gearshift paddles allow an even sportier driving style with manual gear shifting.

The built-in Touch Control buttons, familiar from other model series, are a new feature. The active distance assistant DISTRONIC and the TEMPOMAT cruise control can be adjusted on the control panels on the left. The control panels on the right are used to activate the voice control and telephone, and to regulate the sound volume, music selection and other functions of the infotainment system.

The steering wheel with the innovative AMG steering wheel buttons is available as an option. These consist of a round controller with an integrated display beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned colour display buttons with switches beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke. The AMG drive programs are actuated directly via the controller. With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches, further AMG functions can be controlled within easy reach, directly on the steering wheel.

Reinforced body-in-white with increased torsional stiffness

Specific measures to strengthen the front section of the bodyshell form the basis for the precise turn-in ability and the toe and camber stability of the chassis components, even when driving at speed. A so-called 'shear panel', a bolted aluminium plate under the engine, increases the torsional stiffness of the front section of the CLA 35, too. Two additional diagonal braces at the front of the underbody also reduce torsion and increase the stiffness.

New four-cylinder turbo engine with output of 225 kW (306 hp)

The 2.0-litre turbo engine is a new development and is based on the M 260 four-cylinder engine in the new A-Class. The new drive boasts a spontaneous response to accelerator pedal commands, high tractive power (400 Nm max. torque from 3,000 rpm), a supremely lively response and an emotional engine sound. The crankcase made of high-strength, lightweight die-cast aluminium reduces the vehicle weight where it matters most for driving dynamics.

A twin-scroll turbocharger is used for turbocharging. It combines optimum responsiveness at low engine speeds with a strong power increase at higher speeds. The housing of the twin-scroll turbocharger is divided into two parallel ducts. Together with two separate exhaust ducts in the exhaust manifold, this makes it possible to channel the exhaust gases separately on the turbine wheel.

This results in a further advantage of twin-scroll technology, i.e. minimisation of the mutually adverse effects of the individual cylinders on the gas cycle. The exhaust gas back pressure is reduced and gas exchange and engine efficiency are improved.

Numerous engine measures increase efficiency

The high technological standards of the new four-cylinder engine are also underscored by numerous efficiency-enhancing measures. These include CAMTRONIC variable valve control, intelligent thermal management for engine and oil, high-precision piezo injectors and multi-spark ignition. In production, the patented CONICSHAPE® cylinder honing reduces internal engine friction and also increases efficiency.

Agile gear ratios: AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission also contributes to the agile and dynamic character of the new CLA 35 4MATIC. The gear ratios have been configured so that the driver experiences very spontaneous acceleration in all speed ranges, combined with fast shifting and optimum connections when shifting up.

The standard RACE-START function allows maximum acceleration from stationary and is a highly emotional experience. The functions of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G transmission are rounded off with a temporary M mode activated by operating the steering wheel shift paddles in any driving mode, and with the manual transmission mode 'M' for manual gear shifting with the shift paddles.

AMG Performance 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive

Dynamism, agility and performance - these three attributes characterise the standard all-wheel drive of the new AMG CLA 35 4MATIC. The variable AMG Performance 4MATIC combines the best possible traction with lots of driving fun. The torque distribution is infinitely variable to suit the dynamic handling requirements. The spectrum ranges from front-wheel drive only to a 50:50 percent distribution to the front and rear axles.

A multi-disc clutch that is integrated in the rear axle transmission is responsible for the variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles. It is controlled electro-mechanically. The influencing factors for torque distribution are not only the driving speed, the lateral and longitudinal acceleration and the steering angle, but also the difference in rotational speed between the individual wheels, the gear selected and the accelerator position.

The main advantages of electro-mechanical control over an electro-hydraulic system relate to more refined driving dynamics - primarily due to the significantly faster response and speed-independent actuation of the discs over the entire adjustment range.

As long as ESP® is activated, the 4MATIC system stays in 'Comfort' mode. As soon as the driver presses the 'ESP® SPORT Handling' or 'ESP® OFF' button, the 4MATIC system switches to 'Sport' mode - for even more agile handling and even higher stability limits.

Fivedriving programs: vehicle characteristics with wide spread

The five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs 'Slippery', 'Comfort', 'Sport', 'Sport +' and 'Individual' enable a wide range of vehicle characteristics from comfortable to dynamic. They change relevant parameters, such as the response of the engine and transmission.

The new 'Slippery' drive program is optimised for low-grip, icy road conditions, with reduced power and a flat torque curve. Smooth gear changes and earlier upshifting support the driving impression characterised by stability.

The 'Comfort' program stands for comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, for example thanks to very early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up for an emphasis on comfort.

'Sport' and 'Sport+' place the focus on agility and driving pleasure with sporty engine and transmission tuning. The sound of the turbo engine is more striking. 'Sport+' is particularly emotional with double-declutching during downshifts and partial cylinder cut-off via a brief and precisely defined retardation of ignition and injection at full load.

The 'Individual' drive program enables the individual parameters to be selected and saved according to personal preferences. In addition, the gliding function is available in the 'Reduced' and 'Moderate' drive settings.

AMG DYNAMICS: more agility with high stability

As a new feature in the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the new CLA 35 4MATIC comes with AMG DYNAMICS. This integrated dynamic handling control system extends the stabilising functions of ESP® with agilising interventions according to the driver's wishes. During dynamic cornering, imperceptible braking intervention on the rear inside wheel creates a defined yawing moment about the vertical axis. The effect: the CLA 35 4MATIC steers spontaneously and very precisely.

The different manifestations of AMG DYNAMICS are called 'Basic' and 'Advanced'. On the multimedia display, when a drive program is selected, the new AMG DYNAMICS symbol is displayed together with the corresponding additional information.

'Basic' is assigned to the 'Slippery' and 'Comfort' drive programs. In this case, the CLA 35 4MATIC shows very stable handling with high damping of the yaw rate.

'Advanced' is activated in the programs 'Sport' and 'Sport+'. The CLA 35 4MATIC remains neutrally balanced. The lower yaw damping, lower steering angle requirement and enhanced agility support dynamic manoeuvres such as driving on winding country roads

In the 'Individual' drive program the driver can set the AMG DYNAMICS levels individually.

AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with specific components

The layout of the AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension forms the solid straight-line stability and the highly dynamic cornering performance. The longitudinal and transverse dynamics are perfectly coordinated.

A McPherson suspension strut construction is fitted on the front axle. Suspension is taken care of by one wishbone below the wheel centre, one spring strut and one tie rod respectively. The special axle geometry reduces the influence of the drive on the steering - for high comfort and agile handling. The new wishbone in aluminium reduces the unsprung masses enabling a more sensitive response from the springs. The AMG-specific front steering knuckle has a radially bolted brake calliper - a technology originating from motorsport.

The 4-link rear axle is connected rigidly with the body via a subframe. Three transverse arms and the trailing arm, the wheel carrier and the bearings from the proven A 45 4MATIC are used on each rear wheel. This ensures maximum driving stability and agility.

Adaptive damping system with three modes

The optional Adaptive Damping System enables the driver to choose between three different suspension control modes. The spectrum ranges from comfort-focused to sporty. The system operates fully automatically, adapting the damping forces for each wheel according to the driving situation and road conditions. This happens within milliseconds and is infinitely variable, with a wide spread of damping characteristics. The result is that ride comfort and agility are enhanced in equal measure.

Robust high-performance brake system

The high-performance braking system ensures fade-resistant deceleration and short braking distances. Its dimensions correspond to the well-proven A 45 4MATIC model. The front axle is fitted with new 4-piston monoblock fixed callipers and 350 millimetre brake discs, the rear axle with 1-piston sliding callipers and 330 millimetre brake discs. The discs are internally ventilated and perforated to better dissipate heat and prevent brake fading, even with extreme use. The silver-painted brake callipers have black AMG lettering.

Steering with special rack and variable ratio

The speed-sensitive, electro-mechanical sports power steering supports a sporty driving style with its direct turn-in ability. It has a special rack with variable transmission ratio and two characteristic curves: depending on which drive program the driver has selected, it provides taut and sporty or more comfortable steering feedback. The rigid mounting in the integral carrier connects the steering even better with the body and thus increases steering precision.

AMG exhaust system with exhaust flap for sound modulation

The exhaust system features an automatically controlled exhaust flap as standard. Depending on the drive program selected, it modulates the sound from balanced to powerful.

Data logger for use on the race track: AMG TRACK PACE

AMG TRACK PACE is also available as an option for the new CLA 35 4MATIC. The virtual race engineer is part of the MBUX infotainment system and permanently records more than 80 vehicle-specific data (e.g. speed, acceleration) while driving on a racetrack. On top of this, lap and sector times are displayed, as well as the respective difference to a reference time. Because specific display elements are shown in green or red, the driver is able to see at a glance without reading numbers whether they are currently faster or slower than the best time.

After putting in some fast laps, the driver can use the data to analyse and, if necessary, improve their driving skills. In addition, acceleration and deceleration values (e.g. 0-100 km/h, ¼ mile, 100-0 km/h) can be measured and saved. Thanks to a newly developed algorithm which determines the vehicle position as precisely as possible, AMG TRACK PACE even detects when the circuit has been left or it has been shortened. This is done using GPS data as well as the sensors available in the vehicle (acceleration, gyroscope, steering angle, wheel speeds).

The data are displayed on the multimedia display, in the instrument cluster and on the optional head-up display. Well-known racetracks like, for example, the Nürburgring or Spa Francorchamps, are already stored. Furthermore, it is also possible to record one's own circuits. The map display can be switched from 2D to 3D and updated online.

The MBUX Augmented Reality function also allows the ideal line of a stored racetrack to be displayed on the multimedia display or optional head-up display, allowing the driver to improve lap times with a virtual instructor on board.

World première and market launch

The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC is celebrating its world premiere as part of the New York International Auto Show on 16 April 2019, sales release is on 29 April 2019, and market launch is in August 2019 in western Europe.

Data at a glance

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Engine 2.0-litre 4-cylinder in-line with twin scroll exhaust gas turbocharger Displacement 1991 cc Max. output 225 kW (306 hp) at 5800 rpm Peak torque 400 Nm at 3000-4000 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC fully variable all-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission Combined fuel consumption 7.3-7.2 l/100 km* Combined CO 2 emissions 167-164 g/km* Efficiency class D Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.9 s Top speed 250 km/h**

* The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the NEDC CO2 figures according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

* electronically limited

