The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé: A new take on extraordinary

Sure to attract attention: just a few weeks after unveiling the GLC SUV, Mercedes-Benz is presenting the GLC Coupé. The next generation of the successful model skilfully and intricately combines the sportiness of a coupé with the functionality of an SUV. The result is a vehicle for individualists who attach maximum importance to extraordinary looks, the greatest possible freedom and pioneering technology. Innovative technologies, intelligent driving assistance systems and a new engine line-up make the Coupé a paragon of sportiness, safety and efficiency.

The GLC Coupé impresses with its distinctive appearance, innovative driving assistance systems, a new engine line-up and the latest generation of the MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system with its wide range of control options. The enhanced driving assistance systems have been expanded by adding an exit-warning function, emergency-corridor function and tail-end-of-traffic-jam function, among others. Also new is Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which provides assistance when manoeuvring in reverse.

Mesmerising coupé rear: elegant exterior design

The GLC Coupé is characterised by its dynamic appearance and elegant lines. Hallmark off-road features include the dominant front end, powerful forms and standard-fit chrome details like the front and rear underride guards. Its coupé character shines through in the squat silhouette with the dropping roof line and rounded rear window. Highlights at the front end include the powerfully contoured diamond radiator grille with integrated star and single louvre typical of a coupé, complemented by the distinctive air intakes and the new contours of the standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps.

The GLC Coupé shows how the design features of a coupé can be harmonised with those of an SUV with its dropping roof line, the greenhouse that fits perfectly into the silhouette and the feature line in combination with the eye-catching chrome strip on the high beltline, the muscular shoulders and the rearwards-ascending light-catching contour. On top of this, the dynamic proportions and the generous ground clearance emphasise the GLC Coupé's range of abilities - it's just at home on smooth tarmac as it is on a dirt track.

Intelligence and convenience:the interior

Flawless luxury and user-friendly controls abound in the Coupé's interior. As is usual for Mercedes-Benz, particular importance is given to the interior. The focus is on the dashboard and the flowing lines of the centre console. The large, one-piece console panel sweeps elegantly from the centre air vents to the armrest. It has a premium feel and a build quality of exceptionally high calibre. The interior colour magma grey is completely new. The completely revised multifunction steering wheel is available in two versions. Its operation of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and the Touch Control buttons for controlling the instrument cluster and the infotainment system as well as the acoustic input feedback set new standards.

The multifunctional touchpad on the centre console improves operating convenience even further, and replaces the rotary pushbutton, while the infotainment system has larger touchscreen displays with 12.3 inches in the instrument cluster plus 7 inches with 960 x 540 pixels and 10.25 inches with 1920 x 720 pixels in the central display. In addition to this, the latest generation of the MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system boasts intuitive logic and a wide range of control options. There are five different ways to interact with the GLC's infotainment system:

By touch control on the central display

Using the Touch Control buttons on the multifunction steering wheel

With the multifunction touchpad on the centre console

Via optional gesture control with the Interior Assistant

By voice control, using the 'Hey Mercedes' prompt

The optional ENERGIZING comfort control combines various in-vehicle systems to create an optimum environment. This integrates lighting and music moods, climate control, suitable music and video selections as well as a massage function, heating and ventilation for the seats. The ENERGIZING COACH uses data from the vehicle and surroundings to recommend one of the programmes that fits the situation and the individual.

The state-of-the-art driving assistance systems are augmented by the exit-warning function, emergency-corridor function and tail-end-of-traffic-jam function, among others. New features include Trailer Manoeuvring Assist, which provides assistance when manoeuvring in reverse. The system uses sensors in the ball head and a magnetic ring to measure the angle between towing vehicle and trailer. The 360° camera offers good all-round visibility and a greatly enhanced image on the display.

Increased efficiency:the new engines

At market launch the GLC Coupé will be available with new engines, with further engines to be added to the line-up during the course of the year. All the diesel models already meet the requirements of the Euro 6d standard (RDE - Real Driving Emissions Stage 2), which comes into force in 2020. This is achieved thanks to the insulated configuration of the exhaust-gas aftertreatment system installed directly on the engine. It consists of diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC), particulate filter with SCR catalytic converter function (sDPF) and SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue® injection. The system is augmented by an additional selective catalytic reduction (SCR) converter with an ammonia slip catalyst (ASC) in the exhaust tract of the GLC. The petrol engines are electrified by the integration of a 48-volt on-board electrical system (EQ Boost). The belt-driven starter-generator is responsible for hybrid functions such as boost or energy recuperation, while allowing fuel savings that were previously the reserve of high-voltage hybrid technology. In addition to reducing consumption and CO 2 emissions, the technology also enhances both comfort and performance.

The engine line-up at a glance

GLC 200 4MATIC GLC 300 4MATIC GLC 200 d 4MATIC GLC 220 d 4MATIC GLC 300 d 4MATIC Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Output (kW/hp) Combustion engine 145/197 190/258 120/163 143/194 180/245 Output of electric motor (kW) Energy Recovery Boost 10 10 - - - Peak torque Combustion engine (Nm) 320 370 360 400 500 Peak torque Electric motor (Nm) 150 150 - - - Fuel consumption, combined (l/100 km)[1] 7.4-7.1 7.4-7.1 5.5-5.2 5.5-5.2 5.8 CO 2 emissions, combined (g/km)[1] 169-161 169-161 145-137 145-137 153-151

The GLC Coupé at a glance

Expressive design: The stylish appearance of the new Coupé generation encapsulates the Sensual Purity design philosophy and combines the flexibility of an SUV with the sense of style and sportiness of a coupé. The A-pillars have a more pronounced slope, which lowers the roof silhouette. The model owes much of its extraordinary character to the diamond radiator grille, which is available in silver as standard or black in conjunction with the Night package, featuring a chrome trim incorporating formal elements of the underride guard. Further eye-catching features include the standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps with their torch design and unmistakable light signature. The elegant lines are drawn to a successful conclusion by the compact rear end featuring a new-look diffuser with underride guard and tailpipe trims as well as full-LED tail lamps.

The stylish appearance of the new Coupé generation encapsulates the Sensual Purity design philosophy and combines the flexibility of an SUV with the sense of style and sportiness of a coupé. The A-pillars have a more pronounced slope, which lowers the roof silhouette. The model owes much of its extraordinary character to the diamond radiator grille, which is available in silver as standard or black in conjunction with the Night package, featuring a chrome trim incorporating formal elements of the underride guard. Further eye-catching features include the standard-fit LED High Performance headlamps with their torch design and unmistakable light signature. The elegant lines are drawn to a successful conclusion by the compact rear end featuring a new-look diffuser with underride guard and tailpipe trims as well as full-LED tail lamps. MBUX - Innovative telematics: The combination of the touchscreen displays, navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control via the talk button or the 'Hey Mercedes' prompt, connectivity and the user interface makes the GLC Coupé state of the art.

The combination of the touchscreen displays, navigation with augmented reality, intelligent voice control via the talk button or the 'Hey Mercedes' prompt, connectivity and the user interface makes the GLC Coupé state of the art. Suspension: As an alternative to the standard sports suspension with adaptive damping, DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL with infinitely adjustable dampers for the steel springs on the front and rear axle is available as an option. Depending on the driving situation, speed and condition of the road, the damping is controlled individually for each wheel in interaction with the engine, transmission and steering characteristics. AIR BODY CONTROL air suspension is also available - to further enhance comfort and sportiness.

As an alternative to the standard sports suspension with adaptive damping, DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL with infinitely adjustable dampers for the steel springs on the front and rear axle is available as an option. Depending on the driving situation, speed and condition of the road, the damping is controlled individually for each wheel in interaction with the engine, transmission and steering characteristics. AIR BODY CONTROL air suspension is also available - to further enhance comfort and sportiness. Advanced assistance systems: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steer Assist provide even more comfortable support to help the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is adjusted automatically ahead of bends or junctions. Active Steer Assist helps with forming an emergency corridor and with changing lanes. The risk of potential collisions can be reduced by the turn-off function of Active Brake Assist by braking if the driver fails to see oncoming traffic.

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steer Assist provide even more comfortable support to help the driver to keep a safe distance and steer. The speed is adjusted automatically ahead of bends or junctions. Active Steer Assist helps with forming an emergency corridor and with changing lanes. The risk of potential collisions can be reduced by the turn-off function of Active Brake Assist by braking if the driver fails to see oncoming traffic. Drive system: The GLC Coupé comes with a choice of efficient four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines from the latest generation. The diesel engines already meet the requirements of the Euro 6d standard. The petrol engines are electrified by the integration of a 48-volt on-board electrical system (EQ Boost).

The new-generation GLC Coupé is a blend of exceptional and sophisticated features, further underlining its leading position with this combination of style and ability. At present, Mercedes-Benz has a very successful presence in the SUV segment with seven models (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS, G-Class).