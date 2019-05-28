The new models in the Mercedes-Benz wristwatch Collection 2019/2020: Mercedes-Benz Design philosophy on the wrist

Stuttgart. The new 2019/2020 wristwatch Collection from Mercedes-Benz reflects the design philosophy of 'Sensual Purity' in all its facets. Like the vehicles, all the models - from the classic, elegant and basic through to sporty - are characterised by the synthesis of functionality and emotion. The hallmark brand identity arises from the harmony of sensuous freeform surfaces and strictly geometrical formed elements. This lends to high-quality watches with a certain distinctiveness. As is always the case at Mercedes-Benz, only the highest-quality materials and sophisticated technology with the best workmanship are employed.

The flagship of the new Design Watch Collection from Mercedes-Benz is the new Automatic-Chronograph watch for men, which is as sporty as it is functional. Its affinity to Motorsport is clear from a first glance at the solid black stainless steel housing and the PVD coating. The dial in black carbon fibre with a CD facet in the counter gauges impresses with steel-coloured, appliqué indices, a superimposed bezel with blue highlights in the top right quarter and also the Mercedes star in the three o'clock position. The tips of the steel-coloured hour and minute hands and of the blue second hand are refined with the luminous substance Super-LumiNova® and enable them to be read off even in the dark. A further highlight is the arched sapphire crystal, which is anti-reflective on both sides, on the top faces of the case, through which the dial can be seen in sharp detail at all times. A sapphire crystal back, through which the Swiss automatic movement ETA 7750 is visible, and a high-quality black leather strap with a folding clasp round off the unique look of this chronograph watch.

The Sport Fashion M3 Chronograph watch for men has a fashionably dynamic appearance. The black stainless steel housing with PVD coating around the black dial beneath the mineral crystal which is anti-reflective on both sides is held by a black nylon strap with a coloured strip in blue woven into the centre. This coordinates with the blue second hand which, like the hour and minute hand, can also be seen at night thanks to Super-LumiNova®. Silver-coloured indices and the Mercedes star round off the minimised, masculine design.

The women's Sport Fashion M3wristwatch combines the stainless steel housing with a feminine rosé-gold-coloured PVD coating, white leather strap and a white ceramic bezel. On the dial, also in white, there are highlights in the form of rosé-gold-coloured appliqué sections and hands, Swarovski® crystals on the hour indices and the Mercedes star at the twelve o'clock position. Here, the

Super-LumiNova® luminous substance and mineral crystal which is anti-reflective on both sides, facilitate optimum readability as well.

'Like its predecessors, the 2019/2020 Design Watch Collection is characterised by its autonomous design. As is the case with the vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, these watches' styling displays the synthesis of emotion and intelligence. The Collection demonstrates how our design philosophy of 'Sensual Purity' can be interpreted in different styles - from classic through elegant and basic to sporty', says Martin Bremer, Head of Creation Corporate Design at Mercedes-Benz.

'Like the instruments in our vehicles, we put great emphasis on optimal readability, so the dials are clear, and the key elements such as scales, indices, and complications are sized appropriately.'

With the two new models Classic Automatic and Chronograph Classic Rally, Mercedes-Benz has created watches that have what it takes to become design classics. The USP of the Classic Automatic is the housing in bronze interplayed with the stainless steel base and arched sapphire crystal which is anti-reflective on both sides. The natural material bronze may change in colour slightly over the course of time, lending the watch its own individual patina. A rich, warm brown was chosen for the dial with its sunray polish. The bronze-coloured hands, dials and indices appliquéd to it and also the historic Mercedes-Benz logo at the 12 o'clock position create an elegant, harmonious overall impression. The watch is given a sporty touch by the perforated brown leather strap with a pin buckle made from bronze.

The Chronograph Classic Rally watch in a square Carré shape appears elegant and sporty in equal measure with its classic colour combination of black, beige and Bordeaux. The three small black totalizers on the beige-background dial indicate seconds, minutes and days of the week, and there is also a date display.

A Bordeaux red outline on the outside of the minute bezel and the second hand, also in red, underscore the dynamic impression of the chronograph. This also coordinates with the black, perforated calfskin strap with its lining, underside and topstitching in red. The chronograph also bears the historic Mercedes-Benz logo on the dial as a sign of its brand heritage.

The new Mercedes-Benz Automatic for men in stainless steel boasts an intricately designed feature: the indices contained in a single insert ring are inspired by the distinctive air vents from the current model series. They appear to float above the black dial with blue minute markers, date display and superimposed Mercedes star. The strap on the men's business watch is made of matt and polished stainless steel, like the housing. In addition to this it sports sapphire crystal with anti-reflective properties on both sides, a transparent housing base offering a view of the movement as well as hands refined with the luminous substance Super-LumiNova® .

Martin Bremer explains the design details: 'It is our intention to surprise our customers over and again with new approaches to form and style. This finds expression in the exciting interaction of convex and concave surfaces and the unusual detailed solutions which are sometimes only apparent at second glance, such as the insert ring on the MB Automatic.

The styling with many integrated aspects, we also speak of the 'seamless design', avoids unnecessary complexity and at the same time exudes the utmost precision. This is expressed in the shaping of the crown, but also in the transitions from the housing to the bezel and to the strap.

Adopting the vocabulary of the brand's hallmark design idiom, translating it into an application for a watch and not simply copying formal details creates unique gems at a high technical level.'

The new Mercedes-Benz Design Watch Collection is supplemented by the Basic Men's and Basic Women's models. The modern 3-hand men's watch impresses with its understated and at the same time sophisticated design featuring a brilliant blue dial, four appliquéd steel-coloured dual indices, Mercedes star, red second hand, stainless steel housing and black calfskin strap. The women's model is a glamorous and elegant accessory with its dial in mother of pearl and the rosé-gold-coloured hands as well as the stainless steel housing with its rosé-gold-coloured PVD coating and a beige leather strap. The two quartz watches have mineral crystal which is anti-reflective on both sides and hands featuring the Super-LumiNova® luminous substance.

The products from the Mercedes-Benz Design Wristwatch Collection 2019/2020 are also available at Mercedes-Benz sales partners.

Men's Automatic-Chronograph watch, Motorsport

Colour: black/blue/silver-colour

Material: stainless steel/leather

Diameter: 43 mm

Date display

Hands with luminous substance Super-LumiNova®

Waterproof to 10 ATM

Automatic movement ETA 7750

Swiss made

Men's Chronograph, Sport Fashion M3

Colour: black/silver-colour/blue

Material: stainless steel/nylon

Diameter: 42 mm

Hands with luminous substance Super-LumiNova®

Waterproof to 10 ATM

Quartz movement Ronda 5030

Swiss made

Women's Chronograph, Sport Fashion M3

Colour: rosé-gold-colour/white

Material: stainless steel/calfskin

Diameter: 39 mm

Date display

Hands with luminous substance Super-LumiNova®

Waterproof to 10 ATM

Quartz movement Ronda 5030

Swiss made

Men's Wristwatch, Classic Automatic

Colour: bronze-colour/brown

Material: bronze/stainless steel/leather

Diameter: 42 mm

Date display

Variations in colour possible due to patina

Waterproof to 5 ATM

Automatic movement Sellita SW200

Swiss made

Men's Chronograph, Classic Rally Carré

Colour: black/beige/bordeaux

Material: stainless steel/calfskin

Dimensions: 40 x 40 mm

Hands with luminous substance Super-LumiNova®

Waterproof to 5 ATM

Quartz movement Ronda Z60

Swiss made

Men's Wristwatch, Mercedes-Benz Automatic

Colour: black/silver-colour/blue

Material: stainless steel

Diameter: 43 mm

Date display

Hands with luminous substance Super-LumiNova®

Waterproof to 10 ATM

Automatic movement ETA 2824

Swiss made

Men's Wristwatch, Basic

Colour: brilliant blue/red/black

Material: stainless steel/calfskin

Diameter: 40 mm

Hands with luminous substance Super-LumiNova®

Waterproof to 10 ATM

Quartz movement Ronda 513

Women's Wristwatch, Basic

Colour: rosé-gold-colour/beige

Material: stainless steel/mother of pearl/leather

Diameter: 35 mm

Hands with luminous substance Super-LumiNova®

Waterproof to 10 ATM

Quartz movement Ronda 702