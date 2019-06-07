Log in
World première of the Mercedes-Benz GLB in Utah, USA: Experience the GLB on Mercedes me media

06/07/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Stuttgart/Wanship, Utah. On 10 June 2019, the Mercedes-Benz GLB celebrates its world première in Utah, USA. The GLB marks the launch of the first compact SUV that can function as a spacious family car at the same time: It is the first Mercedes-Benz in this segment that is optionally available as a seven-seater. Mercedes-Benz offers all prospective buyers around the world the opportunity to witness the world première on the communication platform Mercedes me media.

The GLB world première together with many more highlights from Product Management and Design will be available on 11 June from 10.00 a.m. (CEST) at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/GLB2019. Press materials, photos and films about the new Mercedes-Benz GLB can also be found on the Mercedes me media platform at this link.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 14:27:08 UTC
