eDrive@VANs ecosystem: Transparent advice at any time – major update for the eVan Ready App from Mercedes-Benz Vans

Stuttgart. Is electromobility already suitable for me today? This question is growing in face of the ever-increasing range of electric vehicles on offer. In particular in commercial applications, the key to selecting the appropriate drive system is, besides cost, looking at how the respective drive system type can be integrated into daily operations.

Mercedes-Benz Vans assists customers in this question and, with the eVan Ready App, offers the opportunity to individually and intuitively find out whether an electric van would also be practically suited to their daily routes. With the latest update, the eVan Ready App has been comprehensively overhauled and expanded with the addition of some new, useful functions.

Virtual test drive and detailed analyses for range and energy consumption

Completely irrespective of the current vehicle, the app can be used to record the user's real routes and subsequently analyse the individual mobility characteristics. Beside the length of the driven route, further criteria such as exterior temperature, altitude profile and driven speeds are all taken into account. At the end of each analysis, an eVan Readiness Score is provided to the user which informs them whether the recorded route or series of routes would also have been possible in an electric van. This is also supplemented by information on the theoretical energy consumption.

With the update to the eVan Ready App this will be the first time that besides the eVito, the eSprinter will also be available for virtual test drives. Thanks to the possibility of selecting different payload weights, the simulation can be adapted to individual driving scenarios with even greater realism.

In the new version of the eVan Ready App, there are even more detailed evaluations of the journeys analysed. The app can thus provide information about the driven speeds, the virtual charge state of the battery at the beginning and end of the journey, as well as the altitudes covered and the energy consumption over the entire route. In the newly designed dashboard, the information on all of the journeys analysed can be collated in a clear way

and the current eVan Ready Score obtained at a glance.

A true aid in daily electromobile life: Charging stations at a glance and predictive route calculation

The eVan Ready App isn't just a strong tool ahead of a purchasing decision for an electric van. The app also offers added value for all those who already drive an electric vehicle. An integrated overview of charging stations quickly and simply provides a map view of the charging infrastructure at the respective location. The view can also be filtered and searched to show only charging stations with a specific charging output or connector type. It also allows personal, local charging stations to be entered. What's more, the function also provides information about opening times, payment methods and the operator of the charging stations.

With the new 'predict' function, even more information can be acquired about the individual day-to-day suitability of electric vans. Based on the starting address and destination, 'predict' uses historical traffic data and information on topography and speed limits to calculate the predicted energy consumption along the route. In line with this, the tool shows at a glance the locations along the route at which charging stations are located. Thus, longer journeys can also be comfortably and reliably planned from the comfort of one's own home or desk.

With all functions of the eVan Ready App data protection is a major factor. All inputs and driving date are only saved and transmitted after the user's express wish.

The latest version of the eVan Ready App is available now for Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded free-of-charge from the corresponding app stores. Now, for the first time ever, the app is available in the local language of 24 countries.

