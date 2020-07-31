Dairei : Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Log in
07/31/2020 | 01:06am EDT

Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

July 31, 2020

Company name: DAIREI CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 2883

URL: https://www.dai-rei.co.jp

Representative: Fumiyoshi Tomita, President and Representative Director

Contact: Takeo Kurokawa, Senior Managing Director, General Manager of Administration Division

Phone: +81-3-3536-1551

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 7, 2020

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2020

5,087

(25.2)

147

(46.9)

149

(46.4)

97

(47.7)

June 30, 2019

6,798

3.9

277

26.7

279

26.4

187

28.2

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

16.43

-

June 30, 2019

31.13

-

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

10,049

7,756

77.2

As of March 31, 2020

10,992

8,007

72.9

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥7,756 million

As of March 31, 2020: ¥8,007 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

-

-

-

55.00

55.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

-

-

55.00

55.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

1

3. Non-Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Basic earnings

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

10,776

(22.1)

227

(61.8)

232

(61.2)

159

(60.5)

26.79

Full year

21,680

(19.3)

506

(57.3)

506

(57.7)

347

(57.4)

58.24

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

* Notes:

  1. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

As of June 30, 2020: 6,008,300 shares

As of March 31, 2020: 6,008,300 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2020: 64,087 shares
    As of March 31, 2020: 50,651 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020: 5,954,115 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 6,008,135 shares

  • These quarterly non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial results forecast and other special notes
    The forward-looking statements contained in this material, including the financial results forecast, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

2

Disclaimer

Dairei Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:05:11 UTC
