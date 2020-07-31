Dairei : Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 0 07/31/2020 | 01:06am EDT Send by mail :

Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] July 31, 2020 Company name: DAIREI CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 2883 URL: https://www.dai-rei.co.jp Representative: Fumiyoshi Tomita, President and Representative Director Contact: Takeo Kurokawa, Senior Managing Director, General Manager of Administration Division Phone: +81-3-3536-1551 Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 7, 2020 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ― Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2020 5,087 (25.2) 147 (46.9) 149 (46.4) 97 (47.7) June 30, 2019 6,798 3.9 277 26.7 279 26.4 187 28.2 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 16.43 - June 30, 2019 31.13 - (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2020 10,049 7,756 77.2 As of March 31, 2020 10,992 8,007 72.9 (Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥7,756 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥8,007 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 - - - 55.00 55.00 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 - Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 - - 55.00 55.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No 1 3. Non-Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Basic earnings per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 10,776 (22.1) 227 (61.8) 232 (61.2) 159 (60.5) 26.79 Full year 21,680 (19.3) 506 (57.3) 506 (57.7) 347 (57.4) 58.24 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No * Notes: Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): As of June 30, 2020: 6,008,300 shares As of March 31, 2020: 6,008,300 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2020: 64,087 shares

As of March 31, 2020: 50,651 shares Average number of shares during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2020: 5,954,115 shares Three months ended June 30, 2019: 6,008,135 shares These quarterly non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

