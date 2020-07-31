Dairei : Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Representative: Fumiyoshi Tomita, President and Representative Director
Contact: Takeo Kurokawa, Senior Managing Director, General Manager of Administration Division
Phone: +81-3-3536-1551
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 7, 2020
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: ―
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2020
5,087
(25.2)
147
(46.9)
149
(46.4)
97
(47.7)
June 30, 2019
6,798
3.9
277
26.7
279
26.4
187
28.2
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
16.43
-
June 30, 2019
31.13
-
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
10,049
7,756
77.2
As of March 31, 2020
10,992
8,007
72.9
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020: ¥7,756 million
As of March 31, 2020: ¥8,007 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
-
-
-
55.00
55.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2021
-
-
55.00
55.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No
1
3. Non-Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Basic earnings
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
10,776
(22.1)
227
(61.8)
232
(61.2)
159
(60.5)
26.79
Full year
21,680
(19.3)
506
(57.3)
506
(57.7)
347
(57.4)
58.24
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
* Notes:
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
As of June 30, 2020: 6,008,300 shares
As of March 31, 2020: 6,008,300 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: As of June 30, 2020: 64,087 shares
As of March 31, 2020: 50,651 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020: 5,954,115 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019: 6,008,135 shares
These quarterly non-consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial results forecast and other special notes
The forward-looking statements contained in this material, including the financial results forecast, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.