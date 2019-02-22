Log in
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC

DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC

(DCG)
My previous session
Dairy Crest : Canada's Saputo to buy Dairy Crest for about $1.27 billion

02/22/2019 | 03:10am EST

(Reuters) - Canada's Saputo Inc said on Friday it would buy Britain's largest dairy food company Dairy Crest Group Plc for about 975 million pounds ($1.27 billion), giving it access to the UK market.

Saputo, one of Canada's largest dairy companies, will expand its cheese and spreads brands, adding Dairy Crest's Cathedral City and Davidstow cheeses, and Country Life butter.

Saputo has a track record of growing through acquisitions. It bought Australia's Murray Goulburn Co-operative for $490 million in 2017, becoming Australia’s top milk producer and expanding into China.

Dairy Crest had shifted its strategy to focus more on its profitable cheese business and spreads after selling some dairy operations as it battled low milk prices in the UK.

Shares of Dairy Crest are expected to open up about 10 percent, according to a premarket indicator.

The deal price of 620 pence in cash for each Dairy Crest share by Saputo's unit Saputo Dairy UK represents a premium of about 11.7 percent to the London-listed company's close of 555 pence on Thursday.

Dairy Crest plans to recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the deal, considering the terms "fair and reasonable".

Lazard acted as sole financial adviser to Saputo, while Greenhill worked with Dairy Crest.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Arathy Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Stocks treated in this article : Saputo Inc., Dairy Crest Group plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC 5.92% 555 Delayed Quote.12.79%
SAPUTO INC. -0.19% 41.68 Delayed Quote.6.23%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 484 M
EBIT 2019 73,7 M
Net income 2019 54,2 M
Debt 2019 207 M
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 16,10
P/E ratio 2020 15,02
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Capitalization 863 M
Chart DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Dairy Crest Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,18  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark H. Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Alexander Chairman
Tom Atherton Deputy CEO & Group Finance Director
Richard Macdonald Non-Executive Director
Susan Jane Farr Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIRY CREST GROUP PLC12.79%1 125
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP11.67%23 170
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED3.29%13 141
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JSC--.--%10 708
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.22.04%10 520
NESTLE (MALAYSIA) BERHAD--.--%8 634
