By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. (DFIB.LN) said Monday that Clem Constantine will become chief financial officer with immediate effect.

The pan-Asia supermarket operator said Mr. Constantine had been interim CFO since August, and that he will be keeping his current responsibilities for property and store development.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com