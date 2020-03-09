Dairy Farm International : Director Share Transaction - Acquisition of Shares by George J Ho

Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd - DFI Director/PDMR Shareholding
Released 09:22 09-Mar-2020
RNS Number : 4217F
Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd
09 March 2020
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
-
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
-
Name: George J Ho
-
Reason for the notification
-
Position/Status: Director
-
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
-
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited
-
LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48
-
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
-
Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each
Identification code: BMG2624N1535
-
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and Volume(s):
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
US$4.7193
|
70,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated price:
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume:
|
N/A - Single transaction
-
Date of the transaction: 6th March 2020
-
Place of the transaction: Singapore Exchange (XSES)
Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited
For and on behalf of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited
9th March 2020
www.dairyfarmgroup.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHKKCBDCBKKCNK
CLOSE
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved
Director/PDMR Shareholding - RNS