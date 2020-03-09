Dairy Farm International : Director Share Transaction - Acquisition of Shares by George J Ho

Regulatory Story

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd - DFI Director/PDMR Shareholding

09 March 2020

RNS Number : 4217F

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd

09 March 2020

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name: George J Ho

Reason for the notification

Position/Status: Director Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each

Identification code: BMG2624N1535 Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Ordinary shares

c) Price(s) and Volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) US$4.7193 70,000 d) Aggregated price: Aggregated volume: N/A - Single transaction

Date of the transaction: 6th March 2020 Place of the transaction: Singapore Exchange (XSES)

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

9th March 2020

