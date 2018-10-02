Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd    DAIR   BMG2624N1535

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (DAIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dairy Farm International : Increases Interest in Rose Pharmacy, Inc to 100%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 08:48am CEST

To: Business Editor

For immediate release

DAIRY FARM INCREASES INTEREST IN ROSE PHARMACY, INC TO 100%

2nd October 2018 - Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 51% interest in Rose Pharmacy, Inc ('RPI') from BRG Realty Corporation, a company owned by the founders of RPI, the Lim Family. Upon completion of the transaction, Dairy Farm will hold 100% of RPI. The transaction is conditional on the approval of the Philippine Competition Commission and completion is expected to take place within the next six months, at which time a further announcement will be made.

Dairy Farm is a leading pan-Asian retailer. The Group, together with its associates and joint ventures, operate over 7,400 outlets - including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores and restaurants - employing over 200,000 people, and had total sales in 2017 exceeding US$21 billion. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. It is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

- end -

For further information, please contact:

Dairy Farm Management Services Limited Ian McLeod

(852) 2299 1881

Neil Galloway

(852) 2299 1896

Brunswick Group Limited Kirsten Molyneux

(852) 3512 5053

This and other Group announcements can be accessed through the internet at 'www.dairyfarmgroup.com'.

Disclaimer

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 06:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL H
08:48aDAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : Increases Interest in Rose Pharmacy, Inc to 100%
PU
09/26DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : 2018 Interim Dividend - Sterling Equivalen
PU
09/26DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
08/17DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : Partnership with Robinsons in the Philippines Receive..
PU
08/15DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
07/25DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : PT Hero Supermarket Tbk First Half of 2018 Results
PU
05/15First Pacific, Kingston Financial deleted from MSCI HK Index
AQ
05/10DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : AGM - Filing of Non-Routine Resolutions
PU
05/10DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : AGM Results
PU
05/10DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : 2018 AGM Proxy Votes Submitted
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call .. 
01/04Jardine Matheson Has Another Great Year 
2016Jardine Matheson Is Still Probably The Best Way To Invest In Asia 
2015DAIRY FARM : An Undervalued Asian Retail Giant 
2015Dairy Farm Completes Investment In Yonghui Superstores To Acquire A 19.99% In.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 855 M
EBIT 2018 473 M
Net income 2018 498 M
Debt 2018 596 M
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 24,81
P/E ratio 2019 21,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 12 485 M
Chart DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,63 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian McLeod Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman
Neil John Galloway Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Sam Oh Group Chief Information Officer
Pak Kuan Kok Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD16.98%12 485
WAL-MART STORES-4.41%275 682
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC-1.49%28 179
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%20 177
CARREFOUR-8.20%15 129
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD49.18%13 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.