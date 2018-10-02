Dairy Farm International : Increases Interest in Rose Pharmacy, Inc to 100%

To: Business Editor

DAIRY FARM INCREASES INTEREST IN ROSE PHARMACY, INC TO 100%

2nd October 2018 - Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire the remaining 51% interest in Rose Pharmacy, Inc ('RPI') from BRG Realty Corporation, a company owned by the founders of RPI, the Lim Family. Upon completion of the transaction, Dairy Farm will hold 100% of RPI. The transaction is conditional on the approval of the Philippine Competition Commission and completion is expected to take place within the next six months, at which time a further announcement will be made.

Dairy Farm is a leading pan-Asian retailer. The Group, together with its associates and joint ventures, operate over 7,400 outlets - including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores and restaurants - employing over 200,000 people, and had total sales in 2017 exceeding US$21 billion. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. It is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

