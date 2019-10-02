Log in
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITE (DAIR)

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITE

(DAIR)
News Summary 
Dairy Farm International : Interim Dividend - Sterling Equivalent

Dairy Farm International : Interim Dividend - Sterling Equivalent

10/02/2019 | 07:04am EDT

Dividend - RNS - London Stock Exchange

Page 1 of 1

Regulatory Story

Go to market news section

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd - DFI Dividend

Released 10:24 02-Oct-2019

RNS Number : 5033O

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd

02 October 2019

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND

We wish to advise the following sterling equivalent of the 2019 interim dividend of the above Company. The dividend will be paid on 17th October 2019.

2019 interim dividend per share: US cents 6.50

GBP equivalent: 5.2864 pence

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

2nd October 2019

www.dairyfarmgroup.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Dividend - RNS

Disclaimer

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
