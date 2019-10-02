Dairy Farm International : Interim Dividend - Sterling Equivalent

Regulatory Story
Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd - DFI Dividend
Released 10:24 02-Oct-2019
Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd
02 October 2019
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND
We wish to advise the following sterling equivalent of the 2019 interim dividend of the above Company. The dividend will be paid on 17th October 2019.
2019 interim dividend per share: US cents 6.50
GBP equivalent: 5.2864 pence
Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited
For and on behalf of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited
2nd October 2019
