Dairy Farm International : Interim Dividend - Sterling Equivalent

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd - DFI Dividend

Released 10:24 02-Oct-2019

RNS Number : 5033O

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd

02 October 2019

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

2019 INTERIM DIVIDEND

We wish to advise the following sterling equivalent of the 2019 interim dividend of the above Company. The dividend will be paid on 17th October 2019.

2019 interim dividend per share: US cents 6.50

GBP equivalent: 5.2864 pence

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

2nd October 2019

www.dairyfarmgroup.com

