DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(DAIR)
News 
Dairy Farm International : PDMRs Shareholdings - Lapse of Share Options

Dairy Farm International : PDMRs Shareholdings - Lapse of Share Options

03/18/2019 | 06:00am EDT

Regulatory Story

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd - DFI Director/PDMR Shareholding Released 09:14 18-Mar-2019

RNS Number : 1594T

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd 18 March 2019

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

  • AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM (1)

  • 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  • a) Name: Peng Chee Choo

  • 2 Reason for the notification

  • a) Position/Status: Chief Executive Officer - North Asia & Group Convenience

  • b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

  • 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  • a) Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

  • b) LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each Identification code: BMG2624N1535

b) Nature of the transaction: Lapse of share options c)

d)

Price(s) and Volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

US$0.00 75,000

Aggregated price:

Aggregated volume:

N/A - Single transaction

e) Date of the transaction: 17th March 2019

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

  • 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  • a) Name: Jan Martin Onni Lindström

  • 2 Reason for the notification

  • a) Position/Status: Group Director, IKEA

  • b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

  • 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  • a) Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

  • b) LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48

  • 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

  • a) Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each Identification code: BMG2624N1535

  • b) Nature of the transaction: Lapse of share options

  • c) Price(s) and Volume(s):

    Price(s) Volume(s) US$0.00 75,000

  • d) Aggregated price:

    Aggregated volume: N/A - Single transaction

  • e) Date of the transaction: 17th March 2019

  • f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

18th March 2019

www.dairyfarmgroup.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHCKFDDCBKKNND

CLOSE

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

©2014 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved

Director/PDMR Shareholding - RNS

Disclaimer

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 09:59:10 UTC
