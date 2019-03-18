Dairy Farm International : PDMRs Shareholdings - Lapse of Share Options

Regulatory Story

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd 18 March 2019

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM (1)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Peng Chee Choo

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status: Chief Executive Officer - North Asia & Group Convenience

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

b) LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each Identification code: BMG2624N1535

b) Nature of the transaction: Lapse of share options c)

d)

Price(s) and Volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) US$0.00 75,000 Aggregated price: Aggregated volume: N/A - Single transaction

e) Date of the transaction: 17th March 2019

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM (2)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Jan Martin Onni Lindström

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status: Group Director, IKEA

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

b) LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each Identification code: BMG2624N1535

b) Nature of the transaction: Lapse of share options

c) Price(s) and Volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) US$0.00 75,000

d) Aggregated price: Aggregated volume: N/A - Single transaction

e) Date of the transaction: 17th March 2019

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited

18th March 2019

www.dairyfarmgroup.com

