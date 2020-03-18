Dairy Farm International : PDMRs Shareholdings - Lapse of Share Options

Regulatory Story
Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd - DFI Director/PDMR Shareholding
Released 10:44 18-Mar-2020
RNS Number : 6214G
Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd
18 March 2020
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM (1)
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
-
Name: Peng Chee Choo
2 Reason for the notification
-
Position/Status: Chief Executive Officer - North Asia & Group Convenience
-
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited
-
LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
-
Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each
Identification code: BMG2624N1535
-
Nature of the transaction: Lapse of share options
-
Date of the transaction: 15th March 2020
-
Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM (2)
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
-
Name: Jan Martin Onni Lindström
2 Reason for the notification
-
Position/Status: Group Director - IKEA
-
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited
-
LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
-
Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each