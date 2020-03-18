Dairy Farm International : PDMRs Shareholdings - Lapse of Share Options

Regulatory Story

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd - DFI Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released 10:44 18-Mar-2020

RNS Number : 6214G

Dairy Farm International Hldgs Ltd

18 March 2020

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM (1)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name: Peng Chee Choo

2 Reason for the notification

Position/Status: Chief Executive Officer - North Asia & Group Convenience Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name: Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited LEI: 213800NOTG41PZVNNX48

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US cents 5 and 5/9 each

Identification code: BMG2624N1535 Nature of the transaction: Lapse of share options

c) Price(s) and Volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) US$0.00 100,000 d) Aggregated price: Aggregated volume: N/A - Single transaction

Date of the transaction: 15th March 2020 Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM (2)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name: Jan Martin Onni Lindström

2 Reason for the notification

Position/Status: Group Director - IKEA Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

