Dairy Farm International Warns on Coronavirus Hit to 1Q Performance

04/28/2020 | 06:03am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday that its overall first-quarter performance was significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and deteriorating consumer sentiment.

Although the company's grocery retail sales and profit benefited from changing customer behavior as a result of antipandemic measures, its health-and-beauty and convenience businesses, as well as 50%-owned associate Maxim's all experienced a deterioration in the quarter, Dairy Farm said.

The Hong Kong-based retail company said it has taken a series of steps to control costs and preserve its cash position. The company remains confident in its overall financial position and said net debt at March 31 was $991 million with $456 million of liquidity.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.63% 4.71 End-of-day quote.-1.05%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.63% 44.93 End-of-day quote.-4.38%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.75% 22.46 End-of-day quote.-3.81%
