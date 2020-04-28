Dairy Farm International Warns on Coronavirus Hit to 1Q Performance

By Adria Calatayud

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday that its overall first-quarter performance was significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic and deteriorating consumer sentiment.

Although the company's grocery retail sales and profit benefited from changing customer behavior as a result of antipandemic measures, its health-and-beauty and convenience businesses, as well as 50%-owned associate Maxim's all experienced a deterioration in the quarter, Dairy Farm said.

The Hong Kong-based retail company said it has taken a series of steps to control costs and preserve its cash position. The company remains confident in its overall financial position and said net debt at March 31 was $991 million with $456 million of liquidity.

