Daisho Microline : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
DAISHO MICROLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0567)
INSIDE INFORMATION
This announcement is made by Daisho Microline Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
On 17 September 2019, the Group received an amended writ of summons (the "Writ") issued by Societe Generale, Singapore Branch (the "Plaintiff") in which, among others, Pacific Dragon (Hong Kong) Energy Limited ("Pacific Dragon") and Daisho Microline Limited ("Daisho Microline"), two wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, have been joined as additional defendants to the proceedings of the High Court of Hong Kong (case number HCA 1617/2019) (the "Proceedings") which were originally issued against, among others,
Cheung Lai Na ("Ms. Cheung"), a previous director of the Company who resigned on 4 September 2019 and a previous shareholder of the Company holding approximately 20.84% interest in the Company on trust for her family until she ceased to hold any of the interest on trust for her family on 14 August 2019, and (2) Inter-Pacific Petroleum Pte Ltd ("Inter-PacificPetroleum").
Pursuant to the Writ, the Plaintiff claims, among other things, against Inter-Pacific Petroleum for payment for breach of certain trade finance facilities granted to Inter-Pacific Petroleum in the outstanding sum as at 28 August 2019 of USD89,849,256.97.
In connection with the Writ, the Plaintiff obtained an injunction order against, among others, Pacific Dragon and Daisho Microline, pursuant to which (1) Pacific Dragon is restricted from disposing of or dealing with the sum of USD24,963,178.64 paid into its bank account during the period from 1 June 2019 to 31 August 2019 and any of its assets whether within or outside Hong Kong up to the same value; and (2) Daisho Microline is restricted from disposing of or dealing with the sum of USD6,652,507.63 paid into its bank account during the period from 1 June 2019 to 31 August 2019 and any of its assets whether within or outside Hong Kong up to the same value.