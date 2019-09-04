Daisho Microline : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, AND CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN, BOARD COMMITTEES MEMBERS, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DAISHO MICROLINE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0567)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, AND

CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN, BOARD COMMITTEES MEMBERS,

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND AGENT FOR

THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The board of directors ("Board") of Daisho Microline Holdings Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") announces that Ms. Cheung Lai Na has resigned as (i) an executive director of the Company; (ii) the Chairman of the Company; (iii) the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and (iv) a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company; (v) an authorised representative of the Company ("Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"); and (vi) the agent for the service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules due to her other personal commitments which require more of her dedications, all with effect from 4 September 2019.

Ms. Cheung Lai Na has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board also announces that Ms. Cheung Lai Ming, currently an executive director and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company, has been appointed as (i) the Chairman of the Company; (ii) the Chairman of the Nomination Committee; (iii) a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company; (iv) an Authorised Representative; and (v) the Process Agent in replacement of Ms. Cheung Lai Na, all with effect from 4 September 2019.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Cheung Lai Na for her valuable efforts and contribution to the growth of the Group during her tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Daisho Microline Holdings Limited

Cheung Lai Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019