DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8984)
Daiwa House REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (“CASBEE”) for Real Estate Certification

02/28/2020 | 02:18am EST

February 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Toshiharu Asada, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency

("CASBEE") for Real Estate Certification

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that the following properties received Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency ("CASBEE") for Real Estate Certification today.

1. Overview of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

CASBEE is a method designed to comprehensively assess the environmental efficiency of buildings and promoted throughout Japan under the guidance of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure Transport and Tourism. CASBEE for Real Estate Certification is a system where third-party institutions examine and certify assessment results prepared in accordance with CASBEE for Real Estate. The certification rating is represented by the number of stars on a four-tier scale from five stars ("S") to two stars ("B").

For details of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification, please refer to the following website.

Website of CASBEE Certification: http://www.ibec.or.jp/CASBEE/english/certificationE.htm

2. Rating of CASBEE for Real Estate Certification

Property name

DPL Misato

ACROSSMALL Shinkamagaya

Asset class

Logistics

Retail

"S"

"S"

Rating

Photo

- 1 -

Property name

FOLEO Otsu Ichiriyama

DPL Fukuoka Kasuya

Asset class

Retail

Logistics

"S"

"A"

Rating

Photo

3. DHR's future efforts

DHR will continue to make sustainability efforts through environmental and energy-saving consideration, social contribution and other measures.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:17:05 UTC
