Daiwa House Reit Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of the Highest Rank of "S" in "MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REITs supported by JCR"

September 10, 2019

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Acquisition of the Highest Rank of "S"

in "MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REITs supported by JCR"

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that DHR and Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd. to which DHR entrusts the management of its assets (the "Asset Manager") have received the highest rank of "S" in "MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REITs supported by JCR (the "Rating")" from Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd. ("MURC").

1. Overview of the Rating

The Rating, provided by MURC with support from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR"), intends to evaluate J-REITs' initiatives and implementation measures with regard to Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") issues, and the certification rank is represented by 5-grade evaluation with "S" being the highest according to evaluation criteria.

By earning the Rating, DHR will satisfy the conditions for undertaking the "ESG Loan for J-REIT" from MUFG Bank, Ltd.

For details of the Rating, please refer to the following website.

Website of the Rating: https://www.murc.jp/sp/1810/j-reit/index.html(in Japanese only)

2. Result of the Rating

DHR and the Asset Manager have received an "S" rank for broad-based initiatives related to ESG. In particular, the following factors were highly evaluated in the assessment.

Establishing a system and taking measures to promote sustainability based on the Sustainability Policy Promoting reduction of GHG emissions proactively at properties held by DHR Taking measures to improve living environment of residents and working environment of employees Ensuring a sense of compliance as a company

3. DHR and the Asset Manager's future efforts

DHR and the Asset Manager will continue to make sustainability efforts through environmental and energy-saving consideration, social contribution and other measures.