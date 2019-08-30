Log in
Daiwa House Reit Investment : Notice Concerning Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labelling System (“BELS”) Certification and DBJ Green Building Certification

08/30/2019 | 02:51am EDT

August 30, 2019

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labelling System ("BELS")

Certification and DBJ Green Building Certification

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that the following properties received Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labelling System ("BELS") Certification and DBJ Green Building Certification today.

1. Overview of BELS

The Act on the Improvement of Energy Consumption Performance of Buildings ("Building Energy Efficiency Act") calls on real estate companies and certain other parties to label the energy saving performance of buildings. BELS is a system where third-party institutions evaluate the energy saving performance of buildings based on evaluation standards set by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the certification rank is represented by the number of stars on a five-tier ( - ★★★★★) evaluation scale.

For details of BELS, please refer to the following website.

Website of BELS: https://www.hyoukakyoukai.or.jp/bels/bels.html(in Japanese only)

2. Rank of BELS Certification

Property

D Project Noda

D Project Kuki V

D Project Kuki II

name

Asset class

Logistics

Logistics

Logistics

Certification

rank

Photo

Property

D Project Kawagoe III

D Project Kaminokawa

name

Asset class

Logistics

Logistics

Certification

rank

Photo

3. Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification

DBJ Green Building Certification Program was launched by Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("DBJ") for the purpose of supporting the properties which give proper care to environment and society ("Green Building"). The program evaluates, certifies and supports properties which are required by society and economy. It makes comprehensive assessment of properties, while evaluating various factors which range from properties' environmental features to their communication with stakeholders, such as disaster prevention and proper care for surrounding communities.

For details of this certification program, please refer to the following website.

Website of DBJ Green Building Certification: http://igb.jp/en/index.html

4. Rank of DBJ Green Building Certification

Property

D Project Noda

D Project Sendai Izumi II

D Project Kitahachioji III

name

Asset class

Logistics

Logistics

Logistics

Certification

rank

Properties with high

Properties with high

Properties with high

environmental & social

environmental & social

environmental & social

awareness

awareness

awareness

Photo

Property

D Project Itabashi Shingashi

name

Asset class

Logistics

Certification

rank

Properties with high

environmental & social

awareness

Photo

5. Assessment points for DBJ Green Building Certification

D Project Noda:Energy conservation is promoted through installation of motion sensors and LED lights in common areas and LED lights in most part of the office and warehouse

Consideration is given to resources conservation by adopting water-saving taps in a staff kitchen and restrooms and installation of water-saving toilets

Proper floor load and ceiling height are secured in warehouse space and consideration is given to the convenience and comfort of users by establishment of a smoking room and a lounge with a Japanese-style room

D Project Sendai Izumi II: Energy conservation is promoted through employment of sandwich panels for exterior walls and installation of LED lights with motion sensors for most of the lighting equipment

Consideration is given to resources conservation through installation of water- saving taps and water-saving toilets in restrooms

Consideration is given to the convenience of users by securing proper floor load, ceiling height and eaves width in warehouse space

D Project Kitahachioji III: Energy conservation is promoted through installation of LED lights in individual units and common areas and motion sensors in common areas

Consideration is given to resources conservation through installation of water- saving taps in restrooms and a staff kitchen and water-saving toilets

Consideration is given to the convenience and comfort of users by securing proper floor load, ceiling height, and depth of piloti and establishment of a lounge with a smoking room

D Project Itabashi Shingashi: Energy conservation is promoted through installation of LED lights and motion sensors in common hallways and restrooms

Consideration is given to resources conservation through installation of water- saving taps in a staff kitchen and restrooms and water-saving toilets

Consideration is given to comfort of users by establishment of a cafeteria for employees

6. DHR's future efforts

DHR will continue to make sustainability efforts through environmental and energy-saving consideration, social contribution and other measures.

Disclaimer

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 06:50:01 UTC
