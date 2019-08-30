Daiwa House Reit Investment : Notice Concerning Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labelling System (“BELS”) Certification and DBJ Green Building Certification

August 30, 2019 For Immediate Release REIT Issuer: Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation 2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director (TSE Code: 8984) Asset Manager: Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd. Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO Inquiries: Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO TEL. +81-3-3595-1265 Notice Concerning Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labelling System ("BELS") Certification and DBJ Green Building Certification Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that the following properties received Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labelling System ("BELS") Certification and DBJ Green Building Certification today. 1. Overview of BELS The Act on the Improvement of Energy Consumption Performance of Buildings ("Building Energy Efficiency Act") calls on real estate companies and certain other parties to label the energy saving performance of buildings. BELS is a system where third-party institutions evaluate the energy saving performance of buildings based on evaluation standards set by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and the certification rank is represented by the number of stars on a five-tier (★ - ★★★★★) evaluation scale. For details of BELS, please refer to the following website. Website of BELS: https://www.hyoukakyoukai.or.jp/bels/bels.html(in Japanese only) 2. Rank of BELS Certification Property D Project Noda D Project Kuki V D Project Kuki II name Asset class Logistics Logistics Logistics Certification rank Photo - 1 -

Property D Project Kawagoe III D Project Kaminokawa name Asset class Logistics Logistics Certification rank Photo 3. Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification DBJ Green Building Certification Program was launched by Development Bank of Japan Inc. ("DBJ") for the purpose of supporting the properties which give proper care to environment and society ("Green Building"). The program evaluates, certifies and supports properties which are required by society and economy. It makes comprehensive assessment of properties, while evaluating various factors which range from properties' environmental features to their communication with stakeholders, such as disaster prevention and proper care for surrounding communities. For details of this certification program, please refer to the following website. Website of DBJ Green Building Certification: http://igb.jp/en/index.html 4. Rank of DBJ Green Building Certification Property D Project Noda D Project Sendai Izumi II D Project Kitahachioji III name Asset class Logistics Logistics Logistics Certification rank Properties with high Properties with high Properties with high environmental & social environmental & social environmental & social awareness awareness awareness Photo - 2 -

Property D Project Itabashi Shingashi name Asset class Logistics Certification rank Properties with high environmental & social awareness Photo 5. Assessment points for DBJ Green Building Certification D Project Noda:・Energy conservation is promoted through installation of motion sensors and LED lights in common areas and LED lights in most part of the office and warehouse ・Consideration is given to resources conservation by adopting water-saving taps in a staff kitchen and restrooms and installation of water-saving toilets ・Proper floor load and ceiling height are secured in warehouse space and consideration is given to the convenience and comfort of users by establishment of a smoking room and a lounge with a Japanese-style room D Project Sendai Izumi II: ・Energy conservation is promoted through employment of sandwich panels for exterior walls and installation of LED lights with motion sensors for most of the lighting equipment ・Consideration is given to resources conservation through installation of water- saving taps and water-saving toilets in restrooms ・Consideration is given to the convenience of users by securing proper floor load, ceiling height and eaves width in warehouse space D Project Kitahachioji III: ・Energy conservation is promoted through installation of LED lights in individual units and common areas and motion sensors in common areas ・Consideration is given to resources conservation through installation of water- saving taps in restrooms and a staff kitchen and water-saving toilets ・Consideration is given to the convenience and comfort of users by securing proper floor load, ceiling height, and depth of piloti and establishment of a lounge with a smoking room D Project Itabashi Shingashi: ・Energy conservation is promoted through installation of LED lights and motion sensors in common hallways and restrooms ・Consideration is given to resources conservation through installation of water- saving taps in a staff kitchen and restrooms and water-saving toilets ・Consideration is given to comfort of users by establishment of a cafeteria for employees - 3 -

6. DHR's future efforts DHR will continue to make sustainability efforts through environmental and energy-saving consideration, social contribution and other measures. DHR's website: https://www.daiwahouse-reit.co.jp/en/ - 4 -