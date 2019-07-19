Daiwa House Reit Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Credit Rating (From A+ To AA-)

July 19, 2019

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Change of Credit Rating (From A+ To AA-)

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that Rating and Investment Information, Inc. ("R&I") has changed DHR's issuer rating today as shown below.

1. Change of credit rating

Rating agency Type of credit rating Before change After change R&I Issuer rating A+ AA- (Outlook) (Positive) (Stable)

For details of the definition of the above rating, please refer to R&I's website.