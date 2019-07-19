Log in
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORP

(8984)
  Report  
Daiwa House Reit Investment : Notice Concerning Change of Credit Rating (From A+ To AA-)

07/19/2019 | 03:25am EDT

July 19, 2019

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Change of Credit Rating (From A+ To AA-)

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that Rating and Investment Information, Inc. ("R&I") has changed DHR's issuer rating today as shown below.

1. Change of credit rating

Rating agency

Type of credit rating

Before change

After change

R&I

Issuer rating

A+

AA-

(Outlook)

(Positive)

(Stable)

For details of the definition of the above rating, please refer to R&I's website.

  • Distribution of this material: This material is distributed to "Kabuto Club" (a media correspondents' club at the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the press club at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the press club for construction trade newspapers at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
  • DHR's website: https://www.daiwahouse-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 07:24:07 UTC
Capitalization 564 B
