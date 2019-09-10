Daiwa House Reit Investment : Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results

September 10, 2019

For Immediate Release

Notice Concerning GRESB Assessment Results

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that DHR has received a "Green Star" rating in the 2019 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") Real Estate Assessment as well as an "A" rating in the 2019 GRESB Public Disclosure.

1. Overview of the GRESB Assessment

GRESB, established in 2009 primarily by a group of major European pension funds, holds an annual benchmarking assessment for evaluating environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives in the real estate sector. GRESB is distinguished by its comprehensive evaluation of sustainability efforts of real estate companies, REITs and private real estate funds, and not of individual properties.

2. Assessment Results

DHR has received a "Green Star" rating for two consecutive years, since its environmental consideration and sustainability efforts were highly evaluated in both dimensions of "Management & Policy" and "Implementation

Measurement". DHR has also received a "3-Star" rating in the GRESB Rating, a 5-star scale relative evaluation of the overall score.

In addition, DHR has received an "A" rating, the highest rating given on a 5-grade scale in the GRESB Public Disclosure, since its proactive information disclosure practices of ESG initiatives were evaluated.

3. DHR's future efforts

DHR will continue to make environmental consideration and sustainability efforts based on the Sustainability Policy.