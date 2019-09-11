Log in
Daiwa House Reit Investment : Notice Concerning Impact of Typhoon Faxai (Typhoon No. 15)

09/11/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

September 12, 2019

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Impact of Typhoon Faxai (Typhoon No. 15)

Typhoon Faxai, the season's fifteenth typhoon, landed near Chiba City in Chiba Prefecture on September 9, 2019. Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") confirmed the impact of the typhoon on its portfolio properties and found that part of the building of D Project Urayasu II cannot be used due to water leakage.

In case distributions per unit fall below the forecast for the fiscal periods ending February 29, 2020 and August 31, 2020 announced on August 23, 2019 due to the typhoon, DHR intends to reverse the reserve for temporary difference adjustments for the shortfall.

Other than the above, DHR confirmed that no damages that would have a significant impact on the DHR's operating results have been reported as of today. DHR will promptly make an announcement if it newly finds any damage or other matters that would have a major impact on the DHR's operating results.

Disclaimer

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 02:06:07 UTC
