March 26, 2020

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Appointment of Directors and Executive Officers

Attention

This document is not a full translation of a press release announced on March 26, 2020 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. hereby announces the change of Directors and Executive Officers as follows.

[ Daiwa Securities Group Inc. ]

1. Executive Officer (Corporate Executive Officer) and Executive Officer

New Appointment (As of April 1, 2020) Senior Managing Director

Hiromasa Kawashima

(Present: Head of Internal Audit Dept.)

[ Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. ]

1. Audit & Supervisory Board Members

New Appointment (As of April 1, 2020) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Hiromasa Kawashima

(Present: Head of Internal Audit Dept.)

Retired (As of March 31, 2020) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Shuzo Takami

(To be appointed as Adviser of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.)