DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC.

(8601)
  Report  
News 
Press Releases

Daiwa Securities : Aquila Capital and Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure enter into strategic partnership

0
12/05/2019 | 02:45am EST

December 5, 2019

Attention

This is an unofficial translation of an excerpt of the press release issued on December 5, 2019 by Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd. The original press release is in Japanese.,

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd

Aquila Capital and Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure

enter into strategic partnership

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (President: Morimasa Matsuda, Headquarters: Gran Tokyo North Tower, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo / "DEI") today announced that it has decided to enter into a strategic partnership with Aquila Capital Holding GmbH (CEO Roman E. Rosslenbroich, Headquarters Valentinskamp 70, 20355 Hamburg, Germany /"Aquila Group") and acquire a 40% of stake in the company.

Aquila Group is an experienced investment manager mainly in renewable energy assets. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Dieter Rentsch and Roman Rosslenbroich, the Group currently manages approx. EUR 9.5 billion for its clients worldwide (as at 31.10.2019). Local, on-site management teams are central to the company's operations, with 13 offices in 12 countries. Comprehensive operational capabilities, more than 300 employees at group level, intensive asset management and a passion for detail ensure asset and product performance as well as the timely deployment of capital. Embedded in its activities lies a passion for real assets and living ESG, better every day.

Through future collaboration with Aquila Group, DEI will aim at accelerating its business in Euro areas with a huge market opportunity in renewable energy field, learning from the sophisticated PPA markets not depending on grants and public support from governments. In addition, DEI is seeing a growing global demand for sustainable real asset investments, particularly in Japan and Asia. Leveraging Aquila Group's expertise and strong track record across renewable energy, DEI will support Aquila Group in identifying and developing first-rate investment solutions for the Japanese and Asian investors under the Aquila Capital brand.

The whole of the Daiwa Securities Group has proven strong with initiatives on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 and announced the launch of the SDGs Promotion Committee chaired by Seiji Nakata, President and CEO of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. This strategic partnership with Aquila Group may also contribute to achieving the United Nations' 17 SDGs, in particular, Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy and Goal 13: Climate Action. Daiwa Securities Group will promote a renewable energy business and contribute to the achievement of SDGs going forward.

1. Outline of Aquila Group

Incorporation

2001

Headquarter

Valentinskamp 70, 20355 Hamburg, Germany

Major Shareholder

Aquila Holding GmbH

CEO

Roman E. Rosslenbroich

Business

Investment management of real assets in renewable energy,

timber and agriculture

2. 17 Goals of SDGs *This investment contributes to two goals below Goal 7 】 ：Affordable and Clean Energy

Promote renewal energy through investment in photovoltaic and wind power technology

Goal 13】 ：Climate Action

Contribute to prevention of global warming by suppressing CO2 emissions

End

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 07:44:04 UTC
