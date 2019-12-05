Daiwa Securities : Aquila Capital and Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure enter into strategic partnership

December 5, 2019

Attention

This is an unofficial translation of an excerpt of the press release issued on December 5, 2019 by Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd. The original press release is in Japanese.,

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd

Aquila Capital and Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure

enter into strategic partnership

Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (President: Morimasa Matsuda, Headquarters: Gran Tokyo North Tower, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo / "DEI") today announced that it has decided to enter into a strategic partnership with Aquila Capital Holding GmbH (CEO ： Roman E. Rosslenbroich, Headquarters ： Valentinskamp 70, 20355 Hamburg, Germany /"Aquila Group") and acquire a 40% of stake in the company.

Aquila Group is an experienced investment manager mainly in renewable energy assets. Founded in 2001 by Dr. Dieter Rentsch and Roman Rosslenbroich, the Group currently manages approx. EUR 9.5 billion for its clients worldwide (as at 31.10.2019). Local, on-site management teams are central to the company's operations, with 13 offices in 12 countries. Comprehensive operational capabilities, more than 300 employees at group level, intensive asset management and a passion for detail ensure asset and product performance as well as the timely deployment of capital. Embedded in its activities lies a passion for real assets and living ESG, better every day.

Through future collaboration with Aquila Group, DEI will aim at accelerating its business in Euro areas with a huge market opportunity in renewable energy field, learning from the sophisticated PPA markets not depending on grants and public support from governments. In addition, DEI is seeing a growing global demand for sustainable real asset investments, particularly in Japan and Asia. Leveraging Aquila Group's expertise and strong track record across renewable energy, DEI will support Aquila Group in identifying and developing first-rate investment solutions for the Japanese and Asian investors under the Aquila Capital brand.