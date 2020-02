February 7, 2020

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on February 7, 2020 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Issuance and Sales of Crédit Agricole CIB Green Securities

~Contributing to a more climate-friendly environment through bond investment~

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank ("Crédit Agricole CIB") and Daiwa Securities Group jointly announce the issuance and sales of Green Securities. Crédit Agricole CIB will issue index-linked structured uridashi as "green bonds" and the notes will be distributed by Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. to Japanese individuals and institutional investors.

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate & investment banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group. Crédit Agricole Group is one of the world's leading financial institutions in terms of total asset and Tier 1 Capital1. Crédit Agricole Group and Crédit Agricole CIB support leading environmentally engaged companies and projects which implements best practices in terms of energy transition and climate change. This is part of the Crédit Agricole Group's Medium Term Plan 2022 and its commitment to society by having a climate strategy in line with the Paris Agreement.

The Green Securities issued by Crédit Agricole CIB will give investors the opportunity to contribute to a more climate-friendly economy.

An amount equal or equivalent to the net proceeds of the Green Securities will be used to finance and/or refinance one or more of the new or existing loans and investments in one or several of the following eligible categories:

Renewable energy

Green buildings

Energy efficiency

Clean transportation

Waste and water management

Sustainable agriculture and forest management

