Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Daiwa Securities Group Inc    8601   JP3502200003

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC (8601)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daiwa Securities : Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms of Stock Options Utilizing Stock Acquisition Rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 10:10am CEST

August 13, 2018

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms of Stock Options

Utilizing Stock Acquisition Rights

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on August 13, 2018 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (hereinafter "Company") determined the terms of Stock Options Utilizing Stock Acquisition Rights, resolved by Company's Executive Management Committee held on July 30, 2018.

  • 1. Name of Common Stock Acquisition Rights Series 15 Stock Acquisition Rights

  • 2. Number of Common Stock Acquisition Rights to be Issued 74,695 (The number of shares to be issued upon exercise of one (1) Common Stock Acquisition Right shall be 100 shares of Common Stock.)

  • 3. To whom and the number of Common Stock Acquisition Rights being allocated

    Total of 3,841 persons out of employees of the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliates, and directors, executive officers of the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates

  • 4. Class and Number of Shares to be Issued upon Exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights 7,469,500 common stocks

  • 5. Amount to be Paid in upon Exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights 68,600 yen per Common Stock Acquisition Right

    (Exercise Price) 686 yen per common stock

  • 6. Total Amount of Issue Price of Common Stocks to be Issued upon Exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights 5,124,077,000 yen

  • 7. Exercise Period of Common Stock Acquisition Rights From July 1, 2023 to June 26, 2028

  • 8. Amount of Increase in Capital Stock upon Issuance of Common Stocks by Exercise of Common Stock Acquisition Rights 343 yen per share

    The above price shall be 0.5 times of exercise price 686 yen (Any fraction less than one (1) yen shall be rounded up to the nearest yen.). The amount of increase in Capital Stock is 395 yen by adding book value 104.0 yen to exercise price 686 yen.

  • 9. Date of Allocation of Stock Acquisition Rights August 10, 2018

< Reference >

  • 1. Date of the Board of Directors meeting that resolved to propose this issue to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: April 27, 2018

  • 2. Date of the 81st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 27, 2018

  • 3. Date of the Executive Management Committee that resolved this issue: July 30, 2018

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC
10:10aDAIWA SECURITIES : Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms of Stock Options ..
PU
08/07GENERAL DYNAMICS : Palladium Partners LLC Buys 3,037 Shares of General Dynamics ..
AQ
08/03DAIWA SECURITIES : establishes Solar Fund for large-scale projects in Japan
AQ
08/03DAIWA SECURITIES : Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage RatioSituati..
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES : Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Options Utilizing Stock Ac..
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES : Resolution Regarding Share Repurchase (Share repurchase under..
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES : Establishment of Daiwa GI Green Fund LLC
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES : Establishment of Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (DEI)
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC : Slide show Q1 results
CO
07/13DAIWA SECURITIES : Issuance of BPCE S.A.fs Social Samurai Bonds
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/30Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Health Bill Lands In The Emergency Room 
2016WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials ETF (DXJF) July Summary 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 722 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 107 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,15%
P/E ratio 2019 10,04
P/E ratio 2020 9,37
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,50x
Capitalization 1 110 B
Chart DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Securities Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 728  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seiji Nakata Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takashi Hibino Executive Chairman
Mikita Komatsu CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masahisa Nakagawa Chief Information Officer
Nobuko Matsubara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC-9.65%10 016
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-9.87%88 303
MORGAN STANLEY-7.78%87 522
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-1.48%68 444
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-9.56%27 983
HUATAI SECURITIES-10.31%17 541
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.