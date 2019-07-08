Daiwa Securities : Notice Regarding the Commencement of Business Operation in Sydney, Australia Under Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore Limited

July 8, 2019

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on July 8, 2019 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese

Notice Regarding the Commencement of Business Operation in Sydney, Australia Under

Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore Limited

Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore Limited (hereinafter Daiwa Singapore) has opened a branch in Sydney, Australia which is going to commence business operations on July 8, 2019. As a result, we will have two operational sites in Australia including Daiwa Capital Markets Australia Limited in Melbourne.

Until now, fixed income customers in Australia have been covered by Daiwa Singapore; however, given the continuous expansion of the Australian bond market, we decided to open a branch office in Sydney. The branch will mainly provide fixed income related services for Australian institutional investors.

The branch aims to provide high-quality services through strengthening the sales force while utilizing back office support functions from Daiwa Singapore.

The Daiwa Securities Group will continue to expand its overseas network and its operations and strive to strengthen its structure to respond to customers' global needs.

【Overview of Branch】