Daiwa Securities : Notice of Convocation of the 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is disclosed

Share Data

Shares of Common Stock

Total authorized shares 4,000,000 thousand shares Issued and Outstanding 1,699,378 thousand shares (as of March 31, 2019)

Number of Shareholders

157,073 (as of March 31, 2019)

Stock Exchange Listings

Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock Code in Japan

8601

Fiscal Year-end

March 31

Administrator of the Company's Shareholders' Register

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Articles of Incorporation

Share Handling Regulations

Stock Ownership

Breakdown by Investor Type (thousand shares, as of March 31, 2019)

*1 Numbers of shares are rounded down to the closest thousand. *2 Percentages held are rounded to one decimal place. *3 Others include governments and local public organizations, securities companies, and treasury stock.

Major Shareholders (as of March 31, 2019)

Name Number of shares

(Percentage held) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. Trust Account 99,637 thousand shares (6.36%) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. Trust Account 66,454 thousand shares (4.24%) Barclays Securities Japan Limited 34,291 thousand shares (2.18%) Nippon Life Insurance Company 31,164 thousand shares (1.98%) Taiyo Life Insurance Company 31,140 thousand shares (1.98%) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. Trust Account 5 31,110 thousand shares (1.98%) JAPAN POST HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. 30,000 thousand shares (1.91%) JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385151 27,317 thousand shares (1.74%) STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234 25,142 thousand shares (1.60%) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. Trust Account 7 21,793 thousand shares (1.39%)

*1 Numbers of shares are rounded down to the closest thousand. *2 Percentages held are rounded down to the third decimal place. *3 Treasury stock of 133,081,441 shares is excluded for calculating the percentage of the above list of major shareholders. *4 The Company holds its own shares as treasury stock (133,081 thousand shares) as of March 31, 2019 and those shares are excluded from the above list of major shareholders.

Shareholders' Meeting

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. is held annually in late June.

Shareholders who own 100 shares or more and are listed on the shareholders' list at the end of March are entitled to exercise voting rights at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo in Tokyo.

The 82nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

