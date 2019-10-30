Daiwa Securities : Notice regarding FY2019 interim dividend

October 30, 2019

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Notice regarding FY2019 interim dividend

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on October 30, 2019 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press is in Japanese.

At the Board of Directors meeting on October 30, 2019, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (the "Company") resolved to distribute interim dividends with record date of September 30, 2019.

The Company will be distributing dividends of 11 yen per share for the first half of FY2019. The Company will commence payment of dividends from December 2, 2019.

Description:

Resolution Current Dividend Fiscal Year 2018 Forecast (Interim) Record date September 30, 2019 － September 30, 2018 Dividend per share JPY11.00 － JPY12.00 Total dividend amount JPY 17,067million － JPY 19,295million Effective date December 2, 2019 － December 3, 2018 Dividend source Retained earnings － Retained earnings

Reference:

Interim Dividend Year-end Dividend Annual Dividend Fiscal Year 2019 JPY11.00 Not yet determined Not yet determined Fiscal Year 2018 JPY12.00 JPY9.00 JPY21.00

