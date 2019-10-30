Daiwa Securities : Notice regarding FY2019 interim dividend

Log in
Notice regarding FY2019 interim dividend

0
10/30/2019 | 07:07am GMT

October 30, 2019

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Notice regarding FY2019 interim dividend

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on October 30, 2019 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press is in Japanese.

At the Board of Directors meeting on October 30, 2019, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (the "Company") resolved to distribute interim dividends with record date of September 30, 2019.

The Company will be distributing dividends of 11 yen per share for the first half of FY2019. The Company will commence payment of dividends from December 2, 2019.

Description:

Resolution

Current Dividend

Fiscal Year 2018

Forecast

(Interim)

Record date

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Dividend per share

JPY11.00

JPY12.00

Total dividend amount

JPY 17,067million

JPY 19,295million

Effective date

December 2, 2019

December 3, 2018

Dividend source

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Reference:

Interim Dividend

Year-end Dividend

Annual Dividend

Fiscal Year 2019

JPY11.00

Not yet determined

Not yet determined

Fiscal Year 2018

JPY12.00

JPY9.00

JPY21.00

End

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:06:04 UTC
