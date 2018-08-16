Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Daiwa Securities Group Inc    8601   JP3502200003

DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC (8601)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daiwa Securities : PI to Invest in Sen Do Technology Joint Stock Company in Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 08:16am CEST

August 16, 2018 Daiwa PI Partners Co. Ltd.

Attention

This is an unofficial translation of an excerpt of the press release issued on August 16, 2018, Daiwa PI Partners Co. Ltd.. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa PI to Invest in Sen Do Technology Joint Stock Company in Vietnam

Daiwa PI Partners Co. Ltd. (President: Hideki Araki, Headquarters: Gran Tokyo North Tower 1-9-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo/"DPI"), a subsidiary of Daiwa Securities Group Inc., agreed to subscribe for newly issued shares of Sen Do Technology Joint Stock Company (Chairman: Mr. Nguyen Dac Viet Dung, Headquarters: 2nd Floor, Fpt Building, Street 8,Tan Thuan EPZ, District 7 , Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam/"Sendo") for a price equivalent to US$ 8 million (paid in Vietnamese Dong) by way of private placement in Sendo's Series B financing round.

Sendo has started a C2C-model marketplace in Vietnam from 2012 as a part of business division of FPT Online Service Joint Stock Company (FPT Online), an entity within the FPT Group which is a major IT giant in Vietnam. In 2014, Sendo was spun off from FPT Online and has rapidly grown as the largest C2C marketplace in Vietnam in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV) with providing its services to wide range of small and medium sized retailers and consumers throughout the country. Currently Sendo has over 300,000 selling retailers with more than 10 million goods (SKU) on its platform. Its annualized GMV based on December 2017 result has reached to US$ 330 million (equivalent to approx. JPY 37 billion). Sendo has, since its early days, established nation-wide delivery network by partnering with major logistics companies in Vietnam. Though cash-on-delivery is still preferred mode of payment in Vietnam, Sendo has already introduced e-payment mode through "SenPay" which holds e-Wallet License since 2015 in line with the expansion of mobile and internet penetration in Vietnam.

Vietnam has over 93 million population and increase of middle-income class and their life-style change has stimulated retail consumption over the years with approximately 10% growth p.a. E-commerce , particularly, has rapidly growing due to the high penetration rate of personal computers and smartphones in Vietnam. Sendo has successfully diversified its products list from fashion and apparel focused to electric appliances and digital items and its GMV has been increased rapidly. It is expected that the Sendo's marketplace will become more and more convenient platform for users through further increase of SKU. The funds raised through this financing round will be utilized for further expansion of their marketplace business.

The Series B financing will allow Sendo to secure funds equivalent to US$ 51 million in total. There are three (3) new investors in this round, namely SoftBank Ventures Korea, SKS Ventures, and DPI, in addition to the existing investors, SBI Holdings, econtext ASIA, BEENOS, BEENEXT and the FPT group. DPI will provide not only the capital for growth but also advices and guidance with respect to corporate finance, governance and business development toSendo's management. DPI is also pleased to contribute to the growth of the EC market and enhancement of consumers convenience in Vietnam through this investment.

1. Summary of Series B round Investment

Company name

Sen Do Technology Joint Stock Company

Investor

Daiwa PI Partners Co. Ltd

Investment amount

Vietnamese dong equivalent to US $ 8.0 million

Completion date

August 15, 2018

2. Summary of Sendo

Establishment date

May 13, 2014

Address

2nd Floor, Fpt Building, Street 8,Tan Thuan EPZ, District 7 , Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Business description

Marketplace in Vietnam

Web address

https://www.sendo.vn/

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC
08:16aDAIWA SECURITIES : PI to Invest in Sen Do Technology Joint Stock Company in Viet..
PU
08/13DAIWA SECURITIES : Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms of Stock Options ..
PU
08/07GENERAL DYNAMICS : Palladium Partners LLC Buys 3,037 Shares of General Dynamics ..
AQ
08/03DAIWA SECURITIES : establishes Solar Fund for large-scale projects in Japan
AQ
08/03DAIWA SECURITIES : Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage RatioSituati..
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES : Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Options Utilizing Stock Ac..
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES : Resolution Regarding Share Repurchase (Share repurchase under..
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES : Establishment of Daiwa GI Green Fund LLC
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES : Establishment of Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (DEI)
PU
07/30DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC : Slide show Q1 results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/30Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Health Bill Lands In The Emergency Room 
2016WisdomTree Japan Hedged Financials ETF (DXJF) July Summary 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 722 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 107 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
P/E ratio 2020 9,16
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capitalization 1 081 B
Chart DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Daiwa Securities Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 728  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seiji Nakata Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Takashi Hibino Executive Chairman
Mikita Komatsu CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Masahisa Nakagawa Chief Information Officer
Nobuko Matsubara Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC-11.65%9 748
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-9.89%85 652
MORGAN STANLEY-9.57%82 616
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-2.20%67 608
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-12.32%27 555
HUATAI SECURITIES-14.19%17 042
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.