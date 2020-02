February 10, 2020

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Situation of Soundness in Liquidity Management as of Third Quarter in Fiscal Year 2019

In accordance with the Financial Instruments and the Exchange Act Article 57-17, "Notification, etc. of Documents Describing Status of Soundness in Management", Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reports situation of soundness in liquidity management as of third quarter in fiscal year 2019.