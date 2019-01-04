Log in
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC
Daiwa Securities : Status of Share Repurchase

01/04/2019 | 07:14am CET

January 4, 2019

Press Release

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Status of Share Repurchase

(Share repurchase under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459,

Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Attention

This document is an unofficial translation of a press release announced on January 4, 2019 by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. The original press release is in Japanese.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. announces the status of share repurchase, as outlined below. The share repurchase was resolved by the meeting of Board of Directors on July 30, 2018 under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

(1) Type of shares

Common Stock

(2) Total number of shares repurchased

8,400,000

(3) Total amount paid for repurchase

JPY 5,153,990,160

(4) Period of share repurchase

December 3 , 2018 to December 20, 2018

(5) Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock market via trust bank

(Reference)

1. Details of the share repurchase as approved by the meeting of Board of Directors on July 30, 2018.

  • (1) Type of shares

  • (2) Total number of shares to be repurchasedCommon Stock Up to 55 million

(3.40% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)

(3)

Total amount to be paid for repurchase

Up to JPY 40 billion

(4)

Period of share repurchase

August 22, 2018 to March 22, 2019

(excluding the last 5 business days of each

quarter and the 10 business days following the

announcement of quarterly results)

(5)

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock market via trust bank

2.

(1)

(2)

Total number of shares repurchased and total amount paid for repurchase as of December 20, 2018 pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above.

Total number of shares repurchased Total amount paid for repurchase

40,800,000

JPY 26,563,151,120

End

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 06:13:08 UTC
