Daiwa Securities : strengthens its global infrastructure platform with new investment

NEWS RELEASE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. strengthens its global infrastructure platform with new investment

Tokyo, 30 October 2019: Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (Daiwa), a leading comprehensive financial services firm headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, has today announced it has entered into a 50:50 joint venture agreement with international renewable energy experts Green Giraffe.

The joint venture will complement Daiwa and DC Advisory's existing leading position in the infrastructure M&A and debt advisory markets, by adding unique global renewable energy expertise. The investment not only demonstrates Daiwa and DC Advisory's ongoing commitment to strengthening its global infrastructure platform, but delivers its ongoing corporate commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Green Giraffe will retain its well-known brand in the renewable energy market with Daiwa and Green Giraffe working together to bring their complementary strengths and skills for all clients.

Jérôme Guillet and Niels Jongste, Managing Directors of Green Giraffe commented, "we look forward to working with Daiwa and DC Advisory on renewables projects going forward - leveraging their key client relationships, our unique sector experience and the exceptional execution capabilities we share. We're excited to formalise this partnership to strengthen our advisory practice, keep our business growing and enhance our long term prospects."

About Green Giraffe

Specialist advisory firm focused on the renewable energy sector, launched in 2010 by experienced finance specialists

Currently employs c.90 finance professionals across offices in Paris (France), Utrecht (the Netherlands), London (UK), Hamburg (Germany), Boston (US) and Cape Town (South Africa)

Green Giraffe offers project equity and non-recourse debt structuring, buy-side and sell-side advisory, tender support, project contracting support, market intelligence and modelling/valuation services

About Daiwa Securities Group Inc.