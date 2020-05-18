Log in
DAKOTA TERRITORY RESOURCE CORP.    DTRC

Dakota Territory Resource Corp Announces Acquisition of West Corridor Gold Property

05/18/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Reno, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has increased its land holdings in the Black Hills through the staking of 70 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,120 acres located on the western margin of the structural corridor that extends north of the Homestake Gold Mine.  The West Corridor property is located just south of the mineral property Dakota Territory acquired from Deadbroke Mining Company in the Maitland Area in March of 2014, just north of the producing Wharf Mine (Coeur Mining) and just to the south and east of the former Richmond Hill Mine (Barrick Gold).  We believe that the Property is a target for both Homestake Iron Formation hosted gold mineralization under the cover of younger sedimentary and igneous rocks that also host tertiary-aged replacement gold and silver mineralization in the area.

Dakota Territory now controls approximately 8,246 acres of brownfields mineral property in Homestake District of the Black Hills of South Dakota.  The Company is committed to strategically expanding its dominant land package in the District as we believe interest will grow for gold exploration projects located in safe, low cost jurisdictions of the United States with a history of large-scale gold production.  

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Reno, Nevada. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of five gold properties covering approximately 8,246 acres in the heart of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer and Tinton Properties.  Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company.  For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/.

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp (775) 747-0667

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Our property currently does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves under SEC reporting standards. Our reference above to the various formations and mineralization believed to exist in our property as compared to historical results and estimates from other property in the district is illustrative only for comparative purposes and is no indication that similar results will be obtained with respect to our property. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our latest reports filed with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
