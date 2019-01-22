Dakota Territory Resource Corp Appoints Mr. Lee Graber to Strategic Advisory Committee

Reno, NV, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lee Graber to Dakota Territory’s Strategic Advisory Committee. Mr. Graber has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, including 23 years with Homestake Mining Company (“Homestake”), one of the largest gold mining companies in the United States until it was acquired by Barrick Gold Corporation in 2002. As Homestake's Vice President responsible for corporate development, Lee initiated, managed, and closed numerous joint venture agreements, major acquisitions, and divestment transactions. Subsequent to Homestake, Mr. Graber served as Managing Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, for Endeavour Financial Ltd. Mr. Graber has served as an independent mining consultant engaged by a private equity firm, and with two Australian partners, co-founded Pacific Road Capital, a mining industry private equity fund manager. Mr. Graber has served as an independent director on numerous junior resource company boards and has chaired several special committees. Mr Graber currently serves on the Board of Directors of Renaissance Gold Inc. (TVX) and First Bauxite LLC (private).

Dakota Territory’s Strategic Advisory Committee was initially formed in December, 2013 to provide guidance in the development of the Company’s property assets and in the execution of its corporate business development strategy. The Strategic Advisory Committee's initial members were/are William Lindqvist, Dennis Goldstein and Michael Carroll, all of whom are also former senior executives of Homestake Mining Company and investors in Dakota Territory Resource Corp.

In an environment of low gold prices in the1980’s and 1990’s, Homestake Mining Company invested 70 million dollars in the search for a repeat of the Homestake Deposit in the Black Hills of South Dakota. As Dakota Territory resumes that effort today, our shareholders stand to benefit from management’s first-hand mining and exploration experience at the Homestake Mine and from the extraordinary leadership experience in the mining industry that Mr. Graber and the other members of the Advisory Committee bring to the Company.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Reno, Nevada. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of three gold properties covering approximately 4,059 acres in the heart of the Homestake District, including the Blind Gold, City Creek and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/ .

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp (775) 747-0667

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors